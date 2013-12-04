By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 A U.S. lawmaker critical of
Wall Street is pushing the nation's six largest banks to
voluntarily disclose their donations to think tanks, saying that
not doing so threatens the credibility and research of these
policy groups.
In a letter to JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America
, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley, Democratic Senator Elizabeth
Warren of Massachusetts asked the banks to be transparent in
their financial dealings with think tanks so the public could
more carefully evaluate their work.
Financial institutions are required to disclose their
contributions to political campaigns and their lobbying
expenditures, but no law requires them to disclose their
contributions to think tanks.
U.S. lawmakers often refer to the research and findings from
think tanks to draft policies.
"Just as there is transparency around your direct efforts
to influence policymaking through lobbying, the same
transparency should exist for any indirect efforts you make to
influence policymaking through financial contributions to think
tanks," Warren said.
JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America declined to
comment on the issue. The other three banks did not immediately
respond.
Warren, who has gained a reputation for pushing back against
Wall Street excess, said in her letter that these banks'
shareholders, the public and policymakers who depend on the
research by think tanks have a right to know of such
contributions.
"When you use corporate resources to support think tanks,
there are only two possible outcomes from public disclosure -
those contributions do not influence the work of the think tanks
or those contributions do influence the think tank's research
and conclusions," she said.