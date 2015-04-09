(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Charles Levinson
NEW YORK, April 9 In the aftermath of the 2008
financial crisis, Keith Higgins was certain: Banks weren't to
blame.
Higgins, a top attorney at prominent law firm Ropes & Gray
LLP, was chairman of an American Bar Association committee on
securities regulation. As such, he lobbied strenuously against a
rule U.S. regulators were drafting that would require banks to
disclose a lot more about asset-backed securities like those
that had just torpedoed the economy.
In letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission,
Higgins argued that divulging more details about the mortgages
and other financial products that go into such securities would
only confuse investors. And it was investors, with "insufficient
understanding and commitment" to their investments, who had
been the real cause of the crisis, he argued in a July 2008
letter.
Then, in May 2013, as the SEC was still hashing out the
rule, Higgins was tapped to lead the very 500-person SEC
division that was writing it.
When the final version of Reg AB II came out last year,
disclosure rules advocated by many within the agency had been
stripped out. Of particular concern: Banks could continue to
sell asset-backed securities to institutional investors on the
private market with no new disclosure requirements.
Reg AB II was one of many rules Congress ordered up in the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act to fill regulatory holes
in the market for asset-backed securities. An unprecedented
expansion of this multitrillion-dollar market, in which banks
repackage mortgages and other assets into complex securities and
sell them to investors, lay at the heart of the financial
crisis.
But as the evolution of Reg AB II suggests, banks and their
advocates have managed to preserve many of the industry's
pre-crisis practices by focusing lobbying efforts on obscure
corners of the regulatory world, far from the glare of
congressional debate or public scrutiny. Many of these agencies
are staffed by appointees from the industry they regulate and
return to it when their stints are over.
"The banks have done an end run around all the disclosure
efforts," said Thomas Adams, a securitization lawyer at Paykin
Krieg & Adams LLP.
Four of the six lawyers now in the leadership of the
American Bar Association committee that Higgins chaired have
worked for the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance. And
between 1993 and 2006, the proportion of financial services
veterans on the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) went
from zero to 25 percent, according to a 2012 Harvard Business
School study.
Higgins declined to comment.
SEC Chief of Staff Lona Nallengara said the selection of
Higgins to run the division was a reflection of his status as "a
respected securities practitioner with 30 years' experience."
Nallengara, who was acting director of the Division of
Corporation Finance for seven months before Higgins took over,
said the decision to remove disclosure requirements for private
offerings from Reg AB II was made before Higgins arrived. "Keith
had no influence on that decision," he said.
SYMPATHETIC EARS
Like the SEC when it was weighing rules on asset-backed
securities, FASB, the private group that sets accounting
standards for public companies, came under political pressure to
tighten rules blamed for exacerbating the financial crisis.
Critics said FASB had made it too easy for banks to stash
mountains of securitized loans in off-balance-sheet vehicles
based in the Cayman Islands, hiding their exposure to risks that
eventually swamped them and the global economy.
Here, too, banks pushed back hard. And here, too, their
protests reached sympathetic ears. Ultimately, FASB's rules
barely dented the size of banks' off-book holdings.
The practical effect of these lobbying efforts has been
obvious.
Thanks to the private-market loophole in the SEC's Reg AB
II, banks are selling a greater share of securitized debt than
ever on private markets - largely off the radar of regulators
and watchdogs.
Residential mortgage-backed securities tendered on the
private market jumped to 78 percent of all new offerings last
year from 46 percent in 2013 and just 10 percent in 2007,
according to data obtained by Thomson Reuters. The privately
sold share for commercial mortgage-backed securities jumped to
83 percent from 37 percent in 2013.
The markets for asset-backed securities today are a fraction
of what they were in the run-up to the crisis. But they are
showing strong signs of revival. What bothers some current and
former regulators and industry watchers is that much of the
regulatory framework that enabled the crisis remains in place.
"What's playing out is exactly what we were worried about,"
said Sheila Bair, former chairwoman of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp. "Most everything is going into these private
markets where regulations require little visibility of what's
happening."
With their access to off-balance-sheet entities largely
preserved, the banks continue to hold vast sums of securitized
loans offshore and off their books. Together, JPMorgan Chase &
Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley hold nearly $3.3 trillion of
securitized loans in off-balance-sheet entities.
"I still think there is significantly more risk there than
is being reflected on banks' balance sheets," Bair said.
It isn't just the banks. As hedge funds and private equity
funds have ramped up high-risk lending in recent years, their
use of off-balance-sheet vehicles has ballooned. For example,
KKR & Co LP's reported exposure to loss from off-balance-sheet
entities has risen tenfold since 2010. A KKR spokesperson said
less than half of the firm's off-balance-sheet entities are
composed of corporate loans originated by KKR and securitized
into collateralized loan obligations, but declined to provide
numbers or other information.
Robert W. Stewart, a spokesman for the Financial Accounting
Foundation (FAF), the private-sector body that oversees FASB,
said the new rules "resulted in a dramatic increase" of the
holdings financial firms and companies in other industries keep
on their books. "These standards eliminated long-standing
exceptions for securitizations, and that reduced the opportunity
for work-arounds," he said.
HOLDING THE BAG
Even before the crisis, FASB struggled for years with how
banks should account for off-balance-sheet entities and the
assets held in them.
Every additional dollar in assets on a bank's balance sheet
requires holding more idle cash in capital reserves to cover
those assets if they drop in value. The increase in reserves
means less revenue and earning power and smaller employee
bonuses.
Off-balance-sheet vehicles free banks to make more loans and
build assets without having to add to capital reserves. These
assets include all sorts of things: Treasury securities, home
and commercial real estate mortgages, auto loans, even "junk"
loans used to finance leveraged buyouts. Banks bundle the assets
into securities, sell the securities to investors, and then park
the assets in separately incorporated off-balance-sheet
vehicles.
In theory, if one of these vehicles fails because the
underlying assets sour - as, for example, when large numbers of
homeowners default on their mortgages - the bank does not have
to bail it out.
In practice, they often do - to preserve their reputations
in a lucrative market, and because specific asset-backed
securities often carry implicit or explicit guarantees that
leave banks legally liable to make investors whole.
"Repeatedly, constantly, when the new off-balance-sheet
entity got into financial difficulty, the bank bailed out the
entity that they supposedly didn't have any more connection
with," said Halsey Bullen, who was with FASB from 1983 to 2006,
much of that time managing financial instruments projects.
FASB sought to address the issue several times before the
crisis - to no avail. It tightened rules on Special Purpose
Entities, the off-balance-sheet vehicles that played a big role
in the collapse of Enron Corp in 2001. But banks simply started
using alternatives called Qualifying Special Purpose Entities
(QSPEs).
Again, in 2005, as banks were stuffing huge amounts of
securitized subprime mortgages into QSPEs, FASB Chairman Robert
Herz began to push for change. Earlier in his career, Herz
turned down a shot to be U.S. chief executive officer of
accounting giant PriceWaterhouse Coopers, where he was a
partner, rather than give up his campaign to remake accounting
standards. Now, he wanted to toughen the rules and require banks
to put more loans back on their balance sheets.
"Clearly there were lots of things that had been given
off-balance-sheet treatment that should not have been designated
as such," said Herz. "All the big Wall Street firms were doing
it."
Herz was opposed, former FASB officials said, by former JP
Morgan Vice President Leslie Seidman - a FASB member known to
some of her critics as "Loophole Leslie" for her advocacy of
bank-friendly accounting rules.
Herz's effort fizzled out. "I started to realize that some
people on the board didn't want to get anywhere," said Don
Young, a FASB board member at the time.
Seidman said she objected to the initial proposals because
they would have made the rules more complex and created more
exceptions.
Then, in 2008, the U.S. housing bubble burst, and with it,
the market for mortgage-backed securities.
Citigroup announced that it was on the hook for more than
$100 billion in loans it had placed in off-balance-sheet
vehicles. All told, the biggest U.S. banks wound up bringing
back onto their books more than $300 billion of guarantees for
off-balance-sheet loans and bonds, according to a report by
RiskMetrics Group Inc. The banks paid out billions more in
lawsuits to investors demanding that they take responsibility
for off-balance-sheet loans.
Under pressure from Congress, FASB again took up the issue.
Banks bombarded the board with comment letters and tasked
full-time staff to sway it as it started drafting new rules.
Force banks to report too much lending on their balance
sheets, Citigroup, Bank of America and other banks argued, and
credit available to ordinary Americans would shrink. Make them
disclose too much information about what was going
off-balance-sheet, and it would just confuse investors.
In September 2008, Young, the FASB member, told a
congressional hearing: "There was unending lobbying of the FASB"
to preserve banks' right to continue stashing loans off their
balance sheets.
Even so, FASB's draft rules did away with QSPEs. That left
something known as a Variable Interest Entity, which carried a
tougher standard banks had to meet to secure off-balance-sheet
treatment. But then, as the lobbying continued, FASB relaxed the
rules for VIEs, essentially closing one loophole while opening
another.
"The changes were all in the direction of watering it down,"
said Marcus Stanley, director of Americans for Financial Reform,
a consumer group in Washington, D.C.
There are concrete measures of the banks' lobbying success.
When FASB published the first draft of the rules in 2008,
Citigroup warned in its annual report that it expected to
increase its risk-weighted assets by $100 billion as a result of
having to bring loans onto its books.
A year later, after FASB issued its final draft of the new
rules, Citigroup brought just $24 billion in risk-weighted
assets back onto its books. At the time, it had $557.5 billion
in off-balance-sheet loans.
The new rules took effect on Jan. 1, 2010. The top six U.S.
banks brought about $400 billion of loans back onto their books,
a 2010 Deloitte Study found, a fraction of the $4 trillion of
loans - mostly mortgages - those banks then held off their
balance sheets.
That August, Herz walked out of a FASB meeting and resigned.
He said at the time that he wanted to spend more time with his
family. Several people close to him said FAF, the overseer of
FASB, forced out Herz amid growing backlash against his tough
stances on some accounting rules important to banks.
Stewart, the FAF spokesman, declined to comment on the
circumstances surrounding Herz's departure.
The six-person committee overseeing the selection process
for Herz's successor included a former chief investment officer
of Swiss bank UBS AG; the managing partner of Brown Brothers
Harriman & Co, one of the largest private banks in the U.S.; a
former American Express vice president; and a lawyer from Brown
& Associates, a law firm that caters to financial industry
clients.
They chose Seidman, the first former bank executive - rather
than auditor - to hold the top spot.
Bank stocks rose on the news.
Seidman's term at FASB ended in 2013. She is now a director
at ratings company Moody's Corp and on the board of governors of
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's
self-regulatory group.
PRIVATE MATTERS
A few months after FASB published the final version of its
new accounting rules, the SEC released a draft of Reg AB II.
The rule represented regulators' effort to address a big
factor in the financial crisis: lack of information about the
mortgages, leveraged loans and other securitized assets that
banks had been stuffing into off-balance-sheet entities.
Among other things, Dodd-Frank ordered the SEC to "adopt
regulations requiring each issuer of an asset-backed security
to disclose, for each tranche or class of security, information
regarding the assets backing that security."
An early draft of the rule would have required, for example,
that a seller of mortgage-backed securities provide "loan tape"
to regulators and investors. That's an industry term for a
breakdown of all the mortgages in a security, including each
borrower's credit history, the loan-to-value ratio of each
mortgage, and other measures of risk.
The first draft of the rule applied the stricter
requirements to securities sold on both the public and the
private markets. SEC rules have long distinguished between
investments meant for ordinary mom-and-pop investors and those
for wealthy, sophisticated institutional investors.
The mass-market investments are registered with the SEC and
require extensive disclosure before they can be offered to the
public. The private investments typically aren't registered with
the SEC, carry scant disclosure requirements and are sold to
"accredited investors" considered savvy enough to know what they
are buying.
That distinction fell apart during the financial crisis,
when it became clear that supposedly sophisticated investors
were holding vast stores of toxic mortgage-backed securities.
"The disaster was way worse in unregistered private markets
during the crisis," said a senior industry regulator. "Not
addressing that market did not seem to be addressing the
crisis."
SEC staff overwhelmingly supported the rule, according to
people inside the agency. So, too, did two important SEC
constituencies: investors, who believed the rule would make it
easier to assess the quality of the securities, and ratings
agencies, whose failure to accurately rate such securities
landed them in hot water in 2008.
The banks, however, opposed the early draft. In dozens of
comment letters to the SEC, they argued that the additional
disclosures would saddle them with an unnecessary and costly
burden that would cripple the securitization industry and in
turn dry up credit for millions of Americans.
Banks were helped by a particularly vocal and effective
advocate: the American Bar Association. The ABA's Committee on
the Federal Regulation of Securities - that's the committee with
four former SEC employees - wrote 94 comment letters to the SEC
and other regulators after the crisis, making it one of the most
prolific commenters on SEC rules. Nearly all of the comments
parroted letters from banks and financial industry lobbyists.
Higgins, chair of the committee when the SEC started
drafting Reg AB II, personally signed 46 of the letters. He also
was one of Ropes & Gray's top securities lawyers, advising
clients such as Hasbro Inc and Reebok International Ltd.
Time and again, he argued that investors had only themselves
to blame for their losses in the financial crisis. "These
problems have been compounded in the structured finance markets
not by insufficient information, but by insufficient
understanding of the information that is already available to
investors," he wrote in one letter. "Rather than needing more
information, these investors need both the commitment and the
tools to analyze and distill the information that is already
available."
The ABA's lobbying carried particular weight with the SEC
because of the banks' growing reliance on the courts to fight
reforms they opposed. In the year that followed 2010 passage of
Dodd-Frank, the SEC churned out an average of 5.5 new rule
proposals a month, one of the fastest rule-making clips in SEC
history. Rules governing swaps, whistleblowers, and reporting of
executive compensation were among dozens of proposals the agency
issued.
Then, on July 22, 2011, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Washington, D.C., struck down an unrelated SEC rule mandated by
Dodd-Frank that would have made it easier for shareholders to
replace company directors. The court said SEC staff hadn't done
a sufficient cost-benefit analysis of the new rule.
The ruling, which was sharply critical of the SEC's
rule-making process, "intimidated the agency," said Barbara
Roper, director of investor protection for the Consumer
Federation of America and a member of the SEC's Investor
Advisory Committee.
SEC rule-making ground to a halt. Since the court decision, the
SEC has published less than one new draft rule a month.
In May 2013, one month after Mary Jo White was sworn in as
SEC chairwoman, she tapped Higgins to be director of the
agency's Division of Corporation Finance, in charge of writing
the rule he had lobbied against. Some inside the SEC were
shocked.
Higgins was close to White's husband, John White, a partner
at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP who had himself chaired the SEC
division when Higgins was head of the ABA committee, according
to people who know both men.
John White and Mary Jo White declined to comment.
On August 27 last year, 52 months after the original draft
proposal of Reg AB II was floated, the SEC adopted the final
version. The 683-page rule detailed a raft of new disclosure
requirements for asset-backed securities - but only for those
registered with the SEC for general offer to the public. For the
same securities sold on the private market, disclosure
requirements remained scant.
SEC Chair White said the new rules would ensure that
investors "have full information, the tools and the time to
understand potential investments and the nature and extent of
associated risks."
In the end, 2014 saw a bigger share than ever of
asset-backed securities being sold on private markets, with
little disclosure or regulatory oversight.
(Edited by John Blanton)