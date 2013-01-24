NEW YORK Jan 24 Mid-market defense contractors
as well as media and coal companies could be at risk of tumbling
into bankruptcy in 2013, credit market guru and New York
University professor Edward Altman said on Thursday.
With the U.S. government mulling significant cuts to the
defense budget, smaller companies that contract with the
government for defense projects could suffer, Altman told a
group of restructuring professionals at his 12th annual
Corporate & Sovereign Credit Market Outlook luncheon.
Altman is known for establishing the so-called "Z-score"
method of predicting a company's bankruptcy risk.
He did not name defense companies he thinks could be
bankruptcy candidates, but he said the problems likely would hit
smaller firms and that larger ones are not in danger.
In an interview with Reuters after his speech, Altman said
the coal industry is expected to continue to suffer as natural
gas remains a cheaper energy alternative. One major player in
that industry - Patriot Coal Corp - filed for
bankruptcy last year, blaming in part the glut of natural gas.
Altman said media companies will also face challenges as
specialized online media outlets gain strength.
"The Internet media world is getting very crowded," Altman
said in the interview.
Corporate bankruptcies have been less common in recent years
as lenders and governments have been more willing to lend to
struggling companies.
In his presentation, Altman said he expects that to change
over the next several years, but not necessarily in 2013.
Also at the event, sponsored by bankruptcy trade group the
Turnaround Management Association, restructuring experts offered
varying outlooks on the business side of the field.
Flip Huffard, a managing director at The Blackstone Group
, said many companies that refinanced or extended debt
maturities several years ago may not be in a position to do so
again.
"These are companies that are getting to the end of the
line, and actually need to fix their capital structures,"
Huffard said. "They're done with Band-Aids."