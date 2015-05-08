By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 8 Almost three years after
declaring bankruptcy, the southern California city of San
Bernardino will issue its long-awaited bankruptcy exit plan on
Thursday, May 14, the city mayor said on Friday.
San Bernardino mayor Carey Davis told Reuters in a telephone
interview that a copy of the bankruptcy plan, known as a plan of
adjustment, will be attached to the agenda for the next council
meeting, which will be posted online next Thursday.
Release of the plan will come after a painfully slow
bankruptcy process for the city of 205,000, which sits 65 miles
east of Los Angeles. It declared bankruptcy in July 2012 with a
$45 million deficit.
Two other bankrupt U.S. cities - Detroit, Michigan, and
Stockton, California - produced their exit plans much more
quickly and have both had their plans of adjustment approved by
courts.
Davis conceded that the plan, which will be voted on by the
city council on May 18, will still only mark the beginning of
months of additional wrangling among the city and its creditors.
If the council backs the plan, it will be presented to court by
May 30, under a deadline set by the bankruptcy judge overseeing
the case.
The city has reached a deal with its biggest creditor
Calpers, having agreed to pay in full the giant state pension
system with assets of $300 billion.
But other creditors are far from happy. Negotiations with
city firefighters, who are suing San Bernardino over contract
issues, have broken down. The police union still has not signed
off on parts of the bankruptcy deal affecting its members. And
bondholders have sued the city over its decision to pay Calpers
in full.
"The plan of adjustment has to be confirmed by the court.
That confirmation process will take some time. Are we talking a
one or two month process? It is not likely it will unfold that
quickly," Davis said.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Christian Plumb)