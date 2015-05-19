By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 18 San Bernardino's council
approved a bankruptcy exit plan on Monday night that seeks to
virtually eliminate the southern California city's pension bond
debt while paying Calpers, the state pension system, in full.
The city council voted 6-1 for the plan after a debate which
included input from residents.
The bankruptcy blueprint, called a plan of adjustment, must
now be presented to the federal judge overseeing the city's
bankruptcy by May 30, under a court-imposed deadline.
Under the plan, city officials want to slash their $50
million pension debt to just a penny on the dollar. The city
previously agreed to pay Calpers, its biggest creditor, in full
now and at all times in the future, an agreement incorporated
into the plan.
The Luxembourg-based bank EEPK, holder of the $50 million
pension obligation bonds, Ambac Assurance Corp, which insures a
portion of the bonds, and Wells Fargo, the bond trustee, have
declined to comment since the plan was released last Thursday.
San Bernardino also intends to virtually eliminate retiree
health care costs under the plan, and to outsource its fire,
emergency response and trash services.
San Bernardino, a city of 205,000 65 miles east of Los
Angeles, declared bankruptcy in August 2012 with a $45 million
deficit.
Along with Detroit, Michigan, and Stockton, California, it
has been one of a handful of municipal bankruptcies that have
been closely watched by the $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal bond
market.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Richard Borsuk)