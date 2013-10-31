Oct 31 JPMorgan Chase and other Wall Street creditors have agreed to $300 million in new debt concessions aimed at ending the second largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy by year's end.

County officials had sought $350 million in concessions, arguing that recent jumps in interest rates had made a planned bond sale meant to replace soured debt had become too expensive and would require scuttling a negotiated agreement reached in June.

"The county may now take the final steps to exit the bankruptcy we entered in 2011," Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said at a county commission meeting in Birmingham.

