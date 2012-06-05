By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, June 5
ATLANTA, June 5 A court hearing on the status of
former Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis' bankruptcy
case was postponed in Atlanta on Tuesday amid signs that he
would submit required financial records and meet with court
officials.
Lewis, who retired from the National Football League in 2009
after 10 seasons and also played for the Cleveland Browns, filed
for bankruptcy on April 4, citing $14.4 million in assets and
$10.5 million in debt.
The 32-year-old former player then failed to submit required
financial records to the bankruptcy court and did not appear for
a scheduled interview with court officials, according to
documents.
On May 4, the U.S. Bankruptcy trustee in Atlanta asked the
court to either dismiss Lewis' case or convert it from Chapter
11, which would allow him to establish a repayment plan, to
Chapter 7, which would permit his assets to be sold to pay
creditors.
A hearing on that request was scheduled for Tuesday. But
David S. Weidenbaum, attorney for the bankruptcy trustee, asked
for a delay, saying Lewis had shown signs of complying with the
regulations.
"There has been some progress" in the case, Weidenbaum said.
The hearing has been rescheduled for July 10.
(Editing By Colleen Jenkins and Paul Simao)