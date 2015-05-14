(Adds comment from city attorney, EEPK representative)
By Tim Reid
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. May 14 The Southern
California city of San Bernardino wants to repay its pension
bondholders just a penny on the dollar while paying the state
pension fund Calpers in full under its long-awaited bankruptcy
exit plan released on Thursday.
Under the bankruptcy plan, called a plan of adjustment, San
Bernardino also intends to virtually eliminate retiree health
insurance costs, and outsource its fire, emergency response and
trash services.
Gary Saenz, San Bernardino's city attorney, said of the
offer to the pension bondholders: "It's obviously a tiny offer.
From a fairness point of view, it looks like an insulting offer.
But it is not an insult. Given the city's circumstances, it is
all the city can afford."
San Bernardino's bankruptcy blueprint follows the approach
taken in the recent bankruptcies of Detroit, Michigan and
Stockton, California, where bondholder debt and retiree
healthcare costs were slashed or eliminated, while pensions
emerged relatively unscathed.
In Detroit, general obligation bondholders received between
a 22 percent and 66 percent cut to their debt.
The move could likely make capital market lenders more wary
about loaning money to struggling cities, and could increase
borrowing costs for cities already in debt.
"The city needs a workforce. And you can't have a workforce
without pensions," Saenz told Reuters in January.
That issue was the driving force underpinning the bankruptcy
plan, another city official said on the condition of anonymity,
noting the city has a daily relationship with its workers that
it needs to maintain for survival as a municipality, while its
Wall Street lenders are wealthy absentee creditors.
San Bernardino proposes paying the Luxembourg-based bank
EEPK, holder of $50 million in pension obligation bonds and the
city's second largest creditor, a fraction of its original debt,
according to the plan, posted on the city's website.
EEPK, along with Ambac Assurance Corp, which insures a
portion of the pension bonds, and Wells Fargo, the bond trustee,
have the $50 million principal amount of their debt slashed to
just $500,000, or a penny on the dollar, under the bankruptcy
plan.
Vincent Marriott, a legal representative for EEPK, said the
bank would have no comment until it had fully read and
considered the plan.
Under San Bernardino's plan, the city also asks that any
creditor, including its pension bondholders, who object to its
terms be forced to a judicial "cramdown", where the judge
overseeing the case orders that the city's debt cutting wishes
be met.
Final approval of a bankruptcy plan, which must be ratified
by U.S Federal Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury, is likely to take
months. Negotiations with city firefighters, who are suing San
Bernardino over contract issues, have broken down. The police
union still has not signed off on parts of the bankruptcy deal
affecting its members. Bondholders are likely to vigorously
fight the virtual elimination of their debt under the plan.
In March, San Bernardino revealed terms of a deal with the
California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), its
largest creditor.
Calpers, which administers San Bernardino's pensions, is
America's largest public pension fund, with assets of $300
billion. It is the administrator of pensions for more than 3,000
California state and local agencies, and has long argued that
pensions cannot be touched or renegotiated, even in a
bankruptcy.
The judges overseeing the bankruptcies of Detroit and
Stockton both stated that pension rights are not inviolate in a
bankruptcy. But city leaders in Stockton, and now San
Bernardino, have chosen not to take on Calpers, despite the fact
that the pension giant is hiking city contribution rates by up
to 50 percent over the next 10 years.
Under San Bernardino's bankruptcy exit plan, the city under
covenant pledges to pay Calpers all arrears and to continue
paying Calpers in full in the future.
San Bernardino, a city of 205,000 that is 65 miles east of
Los Angeles, declared bankruptcy in August 2012 with a $45
million deficit. Along with Detroit and Stockton, its bankruptcy
is one of a handful that have been closely watched by the $3.6
trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)