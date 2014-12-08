By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 8 Billions of dollars have flowed
to New York state coffers thanks to headline-grabbing
settlements with global banks announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo
and Benjamin Lawsky, New York's first superintendent of
financial services.
But little attention has been focused on Daniel Alter, the
49-year-old legal mastermind behind many of the deals.
Sources close to the settlements describe Alter, general
counsel at New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), as
instrumental to crafting strategies that leverage the
three-year-old agency's unique powers to extract large and
sometimes painful penalties from major banks.
For example, Alter wrote the order threatening to revoke
Standard Chartered's license to operate in New York,
which paved the way for a $340 million settlement he helped
negotiate with the British bank over transactions linked to
Iran, sources said. That 2012 deal put the young agency on the
map.
Alter also played a key role negotiating a $2.24 billion
penalty for the state against BNP Paribas for
sanctions-related violations. That settlement included an
unprecedented punishment that curbed the French bank's ability
to clear U.S. dollars, a core service for clients, people
familiar with the settlement said.
In the latest salvo against banks, the Yale Law School
graduate pushed to install monitors in Barclays and Deutsche
Bank, so the regulator could study possible manipulation of
foreign exchange rates from the inside, one source said.
Those investigations are ongoing and could result in more
hefty penalties.
Sources familiar with the matter say Alter may soon get a
higher profile because he is being discussed as a possible
replacement for Lawsky, who is said to be eyeing an early 2015
departure for the private sector.
A spokesman for the agency declined comment and said Alter
was not available for an interview. A spokesman for Cuomo, who
will appoint the next superintendent, did not return a call for
comment.
A veteran of the New York legal scene, Alter was previously
a high-level official at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office
and has made allies including Mary Jo White, now head of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and FBI director James
Comey.
In 2010, Senator Charles Schumer recommended him to serve as
a Manhattan federal judge, though he was not nominated. "His
towering intellect is matched only by his staggering capacity
for hard work," Comey, a former U.S. Attorney, and more than 60
others wrote in support.
Some adversaries have bristled at the agency's exercise of
raw power, but many express grudging respect for Alter's legal
acumen and say he has a warm personal style.
"He's a real straight-shooter," said Ted Mirvis, an attorney
for Bank of America who has sat across the table from
Alter both while Alter was at DFS and when he did a stint at the
New York attorney general's office. "He takes aggressive
positions, but he's also willing to listen and exchange ideas."
Those who have worked with Alter say he is an expert at
crafting new ways to use old laws. He came up with a legal hook
to crack down on the consulting industry, notably during an
investigation into whether Deloitte omitted critical information
in its report to regulators on Standard Chartered's money
laundering controls.
Alter was able to take advantage of his power to sign
waivers that allow banks to share the information with
consultants, according to a person familiar with the agency's
operations.
In June 2013, Alter met Deloitte and threatened to send an
order barring DFS-regulated banks from sharing information with
the firm, said a person close to those negotiations.
The meeting marked a turning point, the person said. Two
weeks later, Deloitte agreed to pay $10 million, refrain from
certain business for a year and adopt reforms the agency would
use as a model for other consultants.
James Corcoran, former superintendent of New York's
insurance department, which merged with banking to form DFS,
said Alter's legal prowess has been key to successfully taking
on powerful global banks.
"You're outnumbered, you're outstaffed, you're outspent. The
only way you can do your job is to be creative," he said.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
Andrew Hay)