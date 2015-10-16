WASHINGTON Oct 16 BBVA Suiza S.A. will
pay more than $10 million and continue to cooperate with
American authorities in a resolution reached under the Swiss
Bank Program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
"Swiss banks such as BBVA Suiza S.A. are providing detailed
information regarding their efforts to conceal U.S.-related
accounts, and are turning over the names of individuals and
entities that facilitated this criminal conduct," said Acting
Assistant Attorney General Caroline D. Ciraolo.
The Swiss Bank Program provides a path for Swiss banks to
resolve possible criminal liabilities in the United States.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)