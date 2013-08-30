Aug 29 U.S. authorities are seeking information
from several banks and hedge funds on their hiring practices,
focusing on the hiring of relatives of well-connected foreign
officials with the intent of winning business, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
The enquiry goes beyond a probe disclosed by JPMorgan Chase
earlier this month. The bank has not been accused of
wrongdoing. ()
The Journal did not identify which banks and hedge funds
have been contacted by U.S. authorities.
U.S. anti-bribery laws prohibit hiring any individual in
exchange for a specific favor or benefit from an outside
business partner or client.
A spokeswoman for the U.S Attorney in the Eastern District
of New York did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.
Since the probe by U.S. authorities, JPMorgan has embarked
on an internal investigation that is examining the employment of
around 200 people for instances of possible illegal nepotism, a
source told Reuters, indicating the bank's hiring issues may
extend beyond the two cases U.S. officials originally asked
about.
JPMorgan disclosed the inquiry in its quarterly regulatory
filing this month.