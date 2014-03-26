WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Wednesday objected to plans by Citigroup and four other
banks to return capital to shareholders, saying it had uncovered
deficiencies during an annual test of their financial
robustness.
The Fed said it had rejected plans submitted by Citi and the
U.S. units of HSBC, RBS and Santander
due to weaknesses in their capital planning processes.
It also objected to Zions Bancorp's plan because
the bank did not meet the minimum post-stress capital ratio.
The five banks will not be allowed to execute proposed
dividends pay-outs and share buybacks.
The Fed said it had approved capital plans submitted by the
remaining 25 banks in this year's stress tests.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)