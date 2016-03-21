WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. bank and credit union
regulators on Monday outlined new rules for when banks must hold
personal information about customers using their prepaid cash
and benefit cards.
A range of cards meant to receive worker wages and benefits
should satisfy the 'customer identification program' (CIP) meant
to discourage money laundering, the regulators said.
Banks must retain personal information about customers who
have cards that can be reloaded after withdrawals.
Such cards reflect "a formal banking relationship and is
equivalent to opening an account" and so must satisfy the CIP
rule, according to the statement from the Federal Reserve and
four other regulators.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)