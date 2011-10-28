The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
By Mitch Lipka
Oct 28 If you are looking for a way to rebel
against big banks, you could just sit on your couch and scan a
few checks.
How is that making a statement? Once you can easily scan a
check and deposit it, do you really need to stick with a bank
just because it has a branch in your neighborhood? The
technological advance of smartphone scanning breaks down one of
the last barriers to easy bank switching. As the practice
spreads, there may be no stopping upstarts from cutting into
the deposits of major banks.
The idea of switching out of big banks to smaller ones has
morphed into its very own day: Nov. 5 is Bank Transfer Day (see
www.facebook.com/Nov.Fifth). It was launched by Los
Angeles art gallery owner Kristen Christian to encourage folks
to pull their money from big banks in protest of their
policies, from mortgage lending practices to the repayment of
TARP funds to a constant array of new fees.
"Seriously, who likes going to branches? It's much more
convenient to either mail checks or use cutting-edge mobile
deposit technology," asks former Capital One executive Dan
O'Malley, who is now CEO of PerkStreet Financial, one such
small financial institution.
Mailing checks for deposit to operations like PerkStreet,
State Farm Bank, ING Direct or a distant credit union has long
been an option, but the growth and acceptance of deposit by
phone could be a game-changer for many consumers, O'Malley and
others say. USAA Bank has been accepting scanned check deposits
for years. It caters to mobile military families but also
offers banking services to the general public,
"In addition to reducing costs associated with mailing
checks, mobile-based remote deposit makes it infinitely more
convenient for customers to get money into their online-only
accounts at branchless banks," O'Malley says.
Security experts say there is no particular concern to
making deposits via a smart phone app. The main issue is being
sure to take basic precautions with your phone, says Joseph
Steinberg, CEO of the IT firm Green Armor Solutions. "You
should have security software on your smartphone. You should
have the capabilities to do an anti-malware check," Steinberg
says.
Of course, using a phone to deposit a check isn't exclusive
to upstarts. In addition to USAA Bank, which has but a handful
of locations, big banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) have
since joined in.
Brian Ruby of Stratford, Connecticut, uses the Chase app.
"It's very easy: endorse the check, launch the app, snap a
couple pictures, confirm the numbers, wait for an email saying
it's good and shred it," he says. "I don't get checks very
often, and when I would they would sit around for a long time
since I seldom visit a branch, so now I'm much quicker on
deposits."
Depositing a check by mail is riskier scenario than a
deposit by phone app, Steinberg says.
Online banking through remote Internet-based financial
institutions isn't new, but is growing with deposit technology.
At State Farm Bank, mobile check deposits are up 150 percent
since January. Customers using the technology run the age gamut
-- nearly 45 percent of mobile check deposit customers are 36-
to 55-years-old, the company says.
In case you're concerned about the security of your online
bank, check to see if your funds will be FDIC insured. State
Farm, PerkStreet (through Bancorp Bank (TBBK.O)) and ING, for
example, all are FDIC members.
Being a revolutionary is one thing. But doing without that
government deposit guarantee? That's revolting in a different
way.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)