* Sen. Banking Committee schedules meeting Nov. 20 -source
* Fed, CFTC, FERC to testify
* Banks under pressure over their physical commodity
business
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 U.S. senators will question
financial regulators over Wall Street's role in commodity
markets, a person familiar with the matter said, in a hearing
that will draw close attention from the largest investment
banks.
The Nov. 20 meeting of the powerful Senate Banking Committee
will be the second called by Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio
Democrat, and follows a session in which brewers complained that
beer cans were too expensive because banks kept the price of
aluminum artificially high.
The Committee did not immediately return a request for
comment.
Brown and other lawmakers have been questioning whether
banks should be allowed to own metals warehouses, oil tankers
and other physical assets next to their vast commodity and
commodity derivatives trading desks.
One of their concerns is that banks hold too much sway over
the market if they can control supply of the same commodities
that they trade in large volumes.
At the same time, the Federal Reserve has been reconsidering
a policy that has allowed banks including Citigroup Inc
and JP Morgan Chase & Co to build up extensive physical
commodity operations since the early 2000s.
The hearing, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 8, will
call up representatives from the Fed, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission - the derivatives regulator - and the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission.
Sources earlier told Reuters that Michael Gibson, a director
of the Fed's Division of Banking Supervision and Regulation who
represents the Fed abroad, would be speaking on the central
bank's behalf.
CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton - a Democrat who has made no
secret of his mistrust of large banks involved in commodity
markets, was also expected to testify.
The Fed may not unveil its plans for regulating investment
banks' commodity business until early next year, Reuters
reported last month, confounding any expectations it would come
out with a new policy before the second meeting.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are
two banks that will be paying particularly close attention to
the hearing because they are allowed far greater leeway in
trading raw materials than rival banks.
That is because of a quirk in the law that enabled them to
retain enterprises they owned before 1997, even after they
became Fed-supervised banks at the height of the financial
crisis.