By Dan Freed and David Henry
| NEW YORK, April 22
NEW YORK, April 22 Wall Street bankers and
traders are scrutinizing a new regulatory proposal that could
restrict their pay for longer periods of time and require them
to give back bonus money if deals, loans or trades they work on
go bust.
After regulators released the proposal on Thursday,
the industry was quickly abuzz trying to figure out
whose pay might be affected, employees and recruiters said.
"Everybody's talking about it and trying to figure out what
all this entails," said Michael Karp, CEO of recruiting firm
Options Group.
Big U.S. financial firms have already made significant
changes to the way they pay employees since the 2007-2009
financial crisis, when they were slammed for allowing top
executives and money-losing traders to leave with golden
parachutes.
Structures vary from place to place, but Wall Street now
broadly defers more pay, uses more stock in pay packages and
inserts claw-back provisions in more employment contracts.
The toughest restrictions proposed this week would apply to
high-ranking executives and top earners at the biggest financial
institutions, ranging from JPMorgan Chase & Co to Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac. But they may also apply to lower-ranking
traders, bankers and loan underwriters who qualify as
"significant risk-takers."
To fall into that category, an employee must be among the
highest paid, have a bonus that is at least one-third of total
pay, or have "authority" over at least 0.5 percent of a firm's
capital.
An earlier proposal released in 2011 resulted in more than
10,000 comments. They ranged from one by Frank Kolwicz, a
private citizen who bemoaned "Wall Street greed fueled by...
outrageous pay practices," to another from the Financial
Services Roundtable industry group, which sought clarity on the
definition of terms like "covered institution."
While the new proposal is stricter, pay consultants and
other sources said it may not move the needle much, given how
much change has already taken place. For instance, some firms
already defer bonuses beyond the four-year timeframe regulators
propose.
The proposal may simply underscore disgruntlement among
bankers and traders who already feel their pay and business is
being micromanaged by regulators.
A Wall Street bank executive who spoke on condition of
anonymity said it only changes the degree to which pay is
restricted, not the approach to paying employees altogether. He
did not believe it would affect morale or recruiting any more
than the wide assortment of rules and regulations already in
place.
"I don't think there will be any sort of shock waves as a
result of this," said Rebecca Glasman, a search consultant at
Russell Reynolds Associates. "I haven't heard of anyone who
would not be expecting or at least emotionally preparing for
this type of regulatory change."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert and Olivia Oran; writing
by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Dan Grebler)