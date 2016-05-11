WASHINGTON May 11 The U.S. regulator
responsible for ensuring the soundness of the country's banking
sector said on Wednesday it is ratcheting up its scrutiny of
risks posed to institutions by fluctuating energy prices and
interest rate changes.
In a report laying out its objectives for the second half of
its fiscal year, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
said it "will assess the spillover effect of continued low oil
prices and evaluate the banks' practices for stress testing
affected loans."
Stress testing of banks involves calculating how an
institution's balance sheet would be affected by various
hypothetical situations. The practice is aimed at identifying
areas of vulnerability.
A sharp fall in oil prices during the last two years has
squeezed the energy sector, making it difficult for companies to
pay back loans from banks made during earlier boom times.
In March the comptroller's office released a handbook on oil
and gas lending, saying credit problems could arise from
"commodity volatility and other specialized risks" even though
energy loans tended to be "well-managed and conservatively
underwritten."
During the second half of its fiscal year, which started on
Oct. 1, the agency also plans to focus on how banks measure
interest rate risk to ensure they properly assess "vulnerability
to changes in interest rates."
It added that it will emphasize the "funding pressure that
may arise with deposits."
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in
nearly a decade last December and projected that another four
rate hikes would occur in 2016. That forecast has since been
scaled back to two hikes for the year.
Higher rates generally mean banks pay more in interest to
depositors and charge borrowers more in interest on loans.
The comptroller's office also said it plans to analyze how
well banks are complying with anti-money laundering laws,
handling cybersecurity threats, managing their concentrated
risks, planning their business strategies and meeting
"heightened standards for risk governance."
