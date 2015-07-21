By Dan Freed
| NEW YORK, July 21
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. banks are setting aside
more money to cover bad loans to energy companies after oil
prices plunged over the last year, raising the possibility that
deteriorating loans could start to weigh on their earnings, some
analysts said.
Loan credit quality for U.S. banks has been improving since
the financial crisis. In the first quarter, 2.49 percent of
loans on banks' books were delinquent, the lowest level since
the fourth quarter of 2007, according to the Federal Reserve,
which hasn't released second quarter data. The rate peaked at
7.4 percent in the first quarter of 2010.
Weakness among energy company loans could be a sign that
overall credit quality among U.S. banks has little room to
improve, analysts said. Executives from both JPMorgan Chase &
Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. told investors last
week, when posting earnings, that they were increasingly
concerned about loans to oil and gas companies.
Texas bank Comerica Inc on Friday set aside about
three times as much money to cover bad loans as analysts had
expected, sending the regional bank's shares lower by more than
6 percent after the bank reported earnings Friday. Setting aside
more money, known as "provisioning," hurts earnings.
"The banks really have very low credit costs and those can
go higher," said Fred Cannon, who heads research at Keefe
Bruyette & Woods. While "energy overall is not a life
threatening issue for the banks, it is earnings threatening," he
said.
JPMorgan said on Tuesday it provisioned another $252 million
to cover potentially bad wholesale business loans in the
quarter, with $140 million of that related to oil and gas
lending.
Oil prices rallied in March and April, but in recent weeks
have fallen again on expectations that loosened sanctions
against Iran create the potential for greater supplies. U.S.
crude oil prices fell below $50 a barrel on Monday for
the first time since April.
U.S. accounting rules require that banks set aside money to
cover losses on loans only after the loan has shown visible
signs of deteriorating, such as a borrower having missed an
interest payment. The rules are subject to wide interpretation,
however, so that such things as weaker oil and gas prices could
potentially prompt some borrowers to increase their provisions.
The hit to earnings from banks' higher provisioning could
pour cold water on shares of a sector that has been on fire
recently. Since the end of January, U.S. bank stocks have risen
18.7 percent, compared with a 6.6 percent gain for the broader
Standard & Poor's 500 index. Much of that optimism has come from
investors preparing for the Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates, boosting the rates at which banks can lend and therefore
their profits.
Bank profits have been essentially stagnant in recent years,
thanks to low rates and tepid economic growth.
JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake said the bank "might expect" to
add more reserves before this year is out. "It is possible we
will be selectively downgrading some clients," she said. She
described the increases in reserves as "completely normal" in
the business cycle. "We are still very happy," Lake said.
CEO Jamie Dimon, interjecting as Lake spoke, said, "Those
reserves do not mean we're going to have losses."
To be sure, credit quality is still good. Wells Fargo said
that for its overall loan book, the balance of loans on which
borrowers had stopped making interest payments declined $67
million in the second quarter, even though delinquencies rose
among energy sector companies. Residential mortgage loans are
performing better.
CFO John Shrewsberry predicted energy-related credit
performance will remain weak.
"We're still resolving these issues," he said on a
conference call with investors on Tuesday. "Some of them are
just coming to light for certain borrowers, but it's a very
contained portion of our loan portfolio and the aggregate impact
should not be material to Wells Fargo."
Energy exposure accounts for just 2 percent of Wells Fargo's
loan portfolio. However, as KBW's Cannon said, the total money
the bank has provisioned for bad loans over time is even
smaller- just about 1.2 percent. A Wells Fargo spokesman
declined to comment.
PLUNGING OIL PRICES
Following an annual exam of loan credit quality, regulators
are pressing banks to set aside more money to cover their energy
loans, according to a report earlier this month from the Wall
Street Journal.
Comerica CFO Karen Parkhill said in an interview that
provisions could increase further if oil prices remain low,
though this could be offset somewhat if borrowers begin paying
down debt, as has occurred in past periods of weak oil prices.
As for why provisioning was so much larger than expected,
Parkhill said, "we did always say that we would expect continued
negative credit migration if oil prices remained low and that's
what has happened."
Moody's Investors Service flagged the issue in a report
published Monday. Banks it singled out as having particularly
high exposure to the energy sector by at least one measure were
led by BOK Financial Corp., Hancock Holding Co
, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. While noting "asset quality
deterioration" in the energy loan portfolios of Wells Fargo and
JPMorgan, Moody's analyst Joseph Pucella wrote that the exposure
of those banks is "comparatively small."
BOK Financial investor relations director Joseph Crivelli
responded to questions with a statement noting the bank
forecasted loan loss provisions of $15 million to $20 million
for 2015.
"We continue to believe that our energy portfolio is sound
from a credit standpoint," the statement read in part. "Stress
tests on the portfolio conducted earlier this year reveal only a
handful of customers who would demonstrate weakness in a highly
stressed environment."
Spokespeople for Hancock, Texas Capital Bancshares and
Cullen/Frost declined to comment.
(Reporting by Dan Freed, editing by Dan Wilchins and John
Pickering)