WASHINGTON, July 29 U.S. banks are weighted down
by loans to the struggling energy industry and risky credits to
the commercial sector but underwriting standards improved early
this year, according to a Friday report from leading bank
regulators.
Banks are working through a downturn in the oil and gas
sector and loans to already-indebted companies but fresh loans
are being written to a higher standard, according to the review
from the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
"Agencies noted improved underwriting and risk management
practices related to the most recent leveraged loan
originations," according to the review of the first three months
of the year.
Banks have pared back leveraged lending to a negligible
volume, concludes the Shared National Credits report.
In March 2013, regulators warned banks to monitor their
revolving loans and other credits to indebted companies and
Friday's report indicated many banks were complying.
A decline in energy prices since 2014 could continue to hurt
banks if oil and gas companies cannot make loan payments or they
get pushed to default, the regulators said.
Still, regulators warned that too-loose lending that
remained on bank books could weight on the industry in a credit
downturn.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker)