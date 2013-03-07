March 7 The largest U.S. banks face a
multi-state investigation into whether they helped debt
collectors pursue faulty judgments against credit card
customers, according to people familiar with the matter.
At issue is whether weak record-keeping by banks or a
failure to pass accurate information to collection agencies
harmed consumers.
The allegations against the banks echo those central to last
year's $25 billion federal-state mortgage settlement to resolve
charges that the banks "robo-signed" documents and pursued
foreclosures with faulty information.
This latest probe targets the same banks, including Bank of
America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and
Wells Fargo, said the sources who spoke on condition of
anonymity because the investigations are continuing.
As with the mortgage cases, the investigation focuses on the
banks' poor paperwork and their weak tracking of the debts.
When they sold delinquent credit card debt to the buyers,
often at only a few cents on the dollar, they allegedly failed
to provide them with the evidence that the borrowers owed the
money. It is unclear, however, if the incomplete information was
used to pursue borrowers who were not delinquent.
Representatives of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and
Wells Fargo declined to comment for this story. The American
Bankers Association also declined to comment.
Mark Schiffman, vice president for public affairs at ACA
International, an organization that represents debt collectors,
said the industry agrees it needs proper information to pursue
debts owed, but said policymakers could better define which
documentation is necessary.
While states are still considering their options in how to
proceed against the banks, the issue is "moving up in
importance" and action could come soon, one state official said.
The probe against the banks marks an expansion of the
scrutiny that to date has largely focused on the debt
collectors.
Along with state attorneys general, federal agencies
including the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) have been investigating the
firms who buy the delinquent debt and then seek to collect on
it.
In one of the more notable cases, the FTC last year accused
debt buyer Asset Acceptance of misrepresenting that consumers
owed a debt when it could not substantiate its representations.
The FTC also charged that the firm failed to disclose debts that
were too old to be legally collected and repeatedly called third
parties who did not owe a debt.
Asset Acceptance neither admitted nor denied the findings,
but agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle the charges.
The FTC does not have jurisdiction over the banks who sold
the credit card debt, but two sources familiar with the matter
said the CFPB could join in the larger action being coordinated
by the states.
FOLLOWING THE PAPERWORK
Investigators are finding that the banks often did not
provide buyers of the debt with evidence that individual credit
card accounts were delinquent. Instead the banks only provided
basic information about how much money they thought was owed and
who the borrower was, without providing original contracts, past
statements, or other additional documentation.
In a speech last week, CFPB Director Richard Cordray told
state attorneys general he wanted to work with them in
addressing key priorities, including problems in debt
collection.
A CFPB spokeswoman said the agency "coordinates closely with
the prudential and state regulators to oversee consumer
financial markets, with the goal of effectively using the
combined federal-state resources to effectively oversee the
markets."
The multi-state inquiry into the banks is led by Iowa,
people familiar with the matter said, the state that also led
state involvement in the mortgage deal.
"Our office is leading a multistate working group that is
looking into debt buying and debt collection practices, and how
these practices impact consumers," Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman
for Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, said. "Because this is an
open case, we can't discuss specifics."
Schiffman, the spokesman for the organization representing
debt collectors, said the industry is limited by what
information debt sellers, including banks, provide them with.
"The challenge for our industry is that, we're not in
control of the documentation that's available," he said. "It
comes from the creditor."
Banks could argue that they were not the ones who directly
pursued the judgments, and were simply selling off bad debt for
pennies on the dollar.
FLOODING THE COURTS
Despite a lack of documentation, consumer advocates and
people familiar with the investigations say debt buyers still
pursued court rulings that allowed them to potentially garnish
wages and debit bank accounts.
Consumers usually fail to contest the court proceedings,
these people said, because they often don't receive the notices,
don't know how to respond, or cannot take the day off work, and
courts enter default judgments against them.
"A lot of these debt buyers are flooding state courts
attempting to collect debts that they've bought for pennies on
the dollar," said Ira Rheingold, executive director of the
National Association of Consumer Advocates. "They're filing
these affidavits about how much is owed, and who owes it, but
the reality is, they have no information."
While the banks are not themselves pursuing the questionable
judgments on credit card debt, they could be liable for aiding
and abetting the practice by providing information they cannot
confirm as accurate, people familiar with the states' legal
theories said.
Experts could not predict what kind of liability banks could
face in related actions, but a recent FTC study hints at the
potential billions at stake.
The agency examined $143 billion in debt, most of it from
credit cards, sold to debt buyers in the past three years. It
found that customers disputed some 3.2 percent of the debts, or
about $4.6 billion of the debt studied.
The FTC said it receives more complaints from consumers
about debt collectors, including debt buyers, than about any
other industry.