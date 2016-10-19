(Adds background, byline)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Oct 19 U.S. bank regulators on
Wednesday outlined cyber security standards meant to protect
financial markets and consumers from online attacks against the
nation's leading financial firms.
Leading banks will be expected to use the most sophisticated
anti-hacking tools on the market and to be able to recover from
any attack within two hours, said officials briefing reporters
on the plan.
The rules, which will be finalized after industry input, is
meant to raise cyber security to a top priority for corporate
executives and boards, according to the banking agencies.
Banks with assets of $50 billion or more must satisfy the
new rules that will be finalized in the months ahead, according
to a statement by the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
That scope means roughly 40 banks and a variety of non-bank
financial companies would have to comply with the final rules.
"Covered entities would be required to be capable of
operating critical business functions in the face of
cyber-attacks," the regulators said in a statement.
Cyber security issues have been a priority for Wall Street
and regulators as financial leaders like the New York Federal
Reserve have been caught in high-profile hack attacks.
On Wednesday, officials said the new standards have been
contemplated for some time and that regulators are concerned
about the vulnerability of the nation's financial systems.
One official briefing reporters about the proposal said it
was meant to mitigate the risk of any future cyber events.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Susan Heavey, Franklin
Paul and Meredith Mazzilli)