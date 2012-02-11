WASHINGTON Feb 10 U.S. regulators
closed two banks on Friday, bringing the total number of
foreclosures this year to nine.
SCB Bank of Shelbyville, Indiana, will reopen as branches of
First Merchants Bank, National Association, of Muncie,
Indiana, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.
As of Dec. 31, SCB Bank had about $182.6 million in total
assets and $171.6 million in total deposits. First Merchants
Bank will assume all of the deposits and assets, FDIC said.
FDIC also said Charter National Bank and Trust of Hoffman
Estates, Illinois, was closed on Friday. Barrington Bank and
Trust Co, National Association, of Barrington, Illinois will
assume all of its deposits.
As of the end of 2011, Charter National Bank and Trust has
about $93.9 million in total assets and $89.5 million in
deposits.
As the economy recovers and the 2007-2009 financial crisis
fades, the pace of bank failures has slowed.
In 2010 157 banks with $92.1 billion in total assets failed
while 92 institutions with $34.9 billion in total assets were
closed in 2011.
Smaller banks, particularly those with less than $1 billion
in assets, have made up the majority of closures the past few
years.
Many of these community banks have been hit hard due to
their exposure to the troubled commercial real estate market.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Richard Chang)