June 2 The FDIC on Thursday said it has reached a $190 million settlement with eight financial services firms to resolve claims that they misled five banks that later failed into buying residential mortgage-backed securities issued by the former Countrywide Financial Corp.

In a statement, the FDIC said it reached settlements with Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Edward D. Jones & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and UBS AG. The FDIC's full name is the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

