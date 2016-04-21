WASHINGTON, April 21 Large banks considered "too
big to fail" could now be safely wound down if they experienced
distress, one of the top U.S. banking regulators said on
Thursday
"In my view, we are at a point today that if a systemically
important financial institution in the United States were to
experience severe distress, it would be resolved in an orderly
way under either bankruptcy or the public Orderly Liquidation
Authority," said Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation, at a seminar in Amsterdam.
The liquidation authority is a part of the 2010 Wall Street
reform law that gives the FDIC a way to help liquidate a
"systemically important financial institution," typically a bank
that could bring down the financial system if it fails, with
measures that are not typically available under the bankruptcy
code, such as providing temporary liquidity, Gruenberg said.
"In the years since enactment of Dodd-Frank, the FDIC has
made significant progress in developing the operational
capabilities to carry out a resolution if needed," he also said,
according to a copy of his remarks.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)