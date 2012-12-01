GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
Dec 1 Bank of America Corp, the second largest U.S. bank, is holding off on plans for new checking-account fees that could have affected some 10 million customers by year's end, avoiding a possible repeat of last year's protests over consumer banking fees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
The move to back off on its plan at least until late 2013 comes amid a review of Bank of America's retail banking business, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the bank's plans.
The bank is looking for ways to cut losses it takes on the 20 percent of customers who keep modest balances on deposits and do not use credit cards, mortgage loans and other products. They generally have under $50,000 in yearly household income, costing the bank on average a couple hundred dollars annually, the Journal reported.
A Bank of America spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Fees are unpopular with customers as well as regulators who see them as punishing lower-income customers.
Several other big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co, have introduce plans to raise fees or encourage customers to use more products amid slow economic growth, low interest rates and new U.S. financial regulations that hurt banks' bottom lines.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet