* New fees make up for crackdown on hidden charges
* Comes as dissatisfaction with financial sector grows
* May be difficult for customers to find cheaper options
By Alexandra Alper
Oct 7 Smoking outside a Bank of America (BAC.N)
branch in Chicago, restaurant worker Mike Dysangco complained
about the "totally ridiculous" new banking fees.
"The economy is not the greatest and they come up with
these fees? Do you want our business or not?" asked the waiter
who has an account with JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and was one of
the bank customers Reuters interviewed in several major
cities.
The largest U.S. banks have been hit by two waves of
legislation in the past three years, on credit cards and most
recently on debit cards, that have restrained their ability to
charge billions of dollars in hidden fees.
Banks have responded to the latest crackdown by announcing
in recent weeks new fees to make up for the lost revenue.
The new charges are coming out as the public is growing
increasingly restless with high unemployment, Washington
political infighting, and a financial industry that seems less
vulnerable than the rest of America.
The Occupy Wall Street protest movement has been one face
of that dissatisfaction, but the bank fees are a direct hit on
consumers' wallets and many people are furious.
"That I'm supposed to pay (Bank of America) money while
they fire people so that they can make more money even though
they are already richer that Croesus just offends me," said Jim
Brown, a federal government worker and Bank of America
customer, referring to the wealthy king of Greek mythology.
Bank of America has gotten the most coverage for its fees
when it announced last week a new $5 monthly fee on debit card
purchasers starting next year.
Wells Fargo (WFC.N), JPMorgan Chase and SunTrust Banks
(STI.N) are also testing or planning monthly debit card fees.
Citigroup (C.N) has opted for fees that penalize depositors
who fail to maintain a certain balance.
The new fees have drawn harsh words from President Barack
Obama. When asked by ABC News on Monday about fees like the one
from Bank of America, Obama said banks don't have an "inherent
right" to a certain level of profits.
To answer critics who painted the remarks as anti-business,
Obama clarified that statement during a press conference on
Thursday, saying he was making a broader point. But he still
said it is "not a good practice" for banks to cope with a
crackdown on hidden fees by finding other fees to charge
customers.
Senator Dick Durbin championed the cap on debit card swipe
fees that banks charge retailers and that banks now blame for
having to impose new fees. He has told customers to find other
banks or credit unions that will not "gouge" them.
"Bank of America customers, vote with your feet, get the
heck out of that bank," the Illinois Democrat said on the
Senate floor earlier this week.
Some customers interviewed said they have already moved
from big banks because of prior rollouts of new account
charges.
Erica Perkins said during a walk along Peachtree Street in
Atlanta that she stopped doing business with Bank of America
years ago, partially because of frustration with emerging
fees.
"The banks shouldn't have been taking advantage from the
beginning," Perkins said. She now banks with USAA, a financial
services company that primarily caters to the U.S. military and
their families.
It is hard to tell if this latest backlash will mean big
banks lose customers.
Chris Mutascio, a bank analyst with Stifel Nicolaus, said
it is a fallacy to think that the largest two or three banks
will be the only ones imposing new fees.
Consumers "have options to avoid the debit fee charge, but
I think it's a little naive to think they are not going to get
charged somewhere else," Mutascio said.
And while some consumers may be irritated, they will stick
with large banks because of the convenience.
"I travel internationally, so it's very convenient when
you're with a Citibank or a very large bank," said Tom Silva,
who works in marketing for a Chicago real estate developer.
"It's wonderful being in another continent, being able to
access your account."
Other consumers say they will actively shop around for a
bank that does not charge a monthly debit card fee.
Deborah Flinn, a Wells Fargo customer who is a paralegal in
Washington, said she relies on her debit card so much for
groceries, lunch and other shopping that she will try to find a
bank with fewer fees.
"Can't the banks suck up some losses?" Flinn asked.
"Everyone has had to except for the banks."
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington D.C., with
additional reporting by Andrew Stern in Chicago and Karen
Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Karey Wutkowski and Tim Dobbyn)