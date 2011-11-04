Nov 4 Sure, Bank of America (BAC.N) -- under
much public pressure -- dropped its plan to charge customers $5
a month for the privilege of using their debit cards. Does that
mean consumers have won the battle against bank fees?
Not a chance. Not only are other fees on the rise -- TD
Bank [TDBNI.UL] announced increases on Thursday for host of
items including wire transfers and certified checks -- there
are plenty of hidden fees you might not know about.
In addition to paying to use another bank's ATM (you could
face charges from both banks), you can get slapped with charges
for things that used to just be part of going to a bank,
including using a teller, depositing too much change or getting
copies of canceled checks. Americans pay $38 billion a year
just in overdraft fees. Consumers face about $620 a year in
checking account fees that can potentially be avoided,
according to Bankrate.com.
That is, if you know the fees you're facing. Sometimes it's
not so obvious.
When Val Boston III made a mistake on a deposit at his bank
in North Carolina, he says he was charged a $5 fee for
correcting the error. Julie Rains, also from North Carolina,
says she opened a "no-fee" account for her son when he was
about 8, which was then drained by fees assessed for not using
the account.
In California, Tracy Hartley found a crazy error that
someone made -- depositing $10,000 into her account instead of
their own -- and was charged a fee because the other person
made the deposit at a teller window, which her account didn't
permit without a fee.
"Instead of being rewarded or even thanked for returning
the money, I was charged for someone else's mistake," Hartley
says.
What else are bank customers getting charged for at some
banks?
--Moving money to an overdraft protection account, even
though the money wasn't used to cover any overdraft.
--Receiving a wire transfer, deposited directly into an
account.
--Staff assistance time to make a copy of a statement or
check.
--Getting a printed bank statement.
--Replacing a lost debit card.
--Not making enough transactions in a month.
--Not receiving a direct deposit in a given month.
--Closing your account too quickly.
--Making an online transfer to an account at another
bank.
The Pew Charitable Trusts studied bank fees at the nation's
10 largest banks (see link.reuters.com/veg84s) and found
the median number of fees charged was 49, ranging from of $1.50
to $175. (You'll pay that $175 to drill open a safe deposit box
with a lost key if you want it opened within three days.)
Pew's Suzanne Weinstock advocates for a simple form that
every bank would use to disclose what fees might be assessed on
any account. U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Richard Durbin joined
her on Thursday to add their voices to the push to get that
form become the standard for all banks.
"It's hard to know what the fees are unless you wade
through all of the disclosures," Weinstock says. That's not
very easy when the average length of a bank disclosure is 111
pages, she notes. "The solution to it is to have something like
a nutrition label," she says.
Banks, especially big ones, will always have fees. The
advocacy group U.S. PIRG, in a report released in April (see
link.reuters.com/teg84s), found that a majority of banks
surveyed were not in compliance with Truth in Savings Act fee
disclosure requirements. To call an account free, it cannot
have any fees associated with monthly usage or a monthly
balance minimum. "A bank can have any other fees -- ATM fees,
call-the-bank fees, visit-the-teller fees, early account
closing fees, overdraft protection fees -- and still call an
account free," explains Edmund Mierzwinski, U.S. PIRG's
consumer program director.
Bank of America says it floated the idea of the debit card
fee and dropped it because of customer objections. "We have
listened to our customers very closely over the last few weeks
and recognize their concern with our proposed debit usage fee,"
David Darnell, the bank's co-COO says in a statement. "Our
customers' voices are most important to us. As a result, we are
not currently charging the fee and will not be moving forward
with any additional plans to do so."
Despite the move by Bank of America, Mierzwinski says
consumers will face an increasing array of fees from banks
similar to the airlines' move to tacking on baggage and
ticketing fees.
To recoup revenue lost to comply with recent legislation,
many banks are also making it harder to avoid fees, by raising
minimum balances, or requiring direct deposit, or requiring
electronic-only accounts.
What can a consumer do? Learn about the fees you might face
before you see them on your statement. Then figure out whether
you might be able to hang onto more of your money by using a
different financial institution, which is the gist of the
much-publicized "Bank Transfer Day" called for tomorrow by
activists.
Before switching banks, be sure to review the fee schedule
and terms for any account you are considering so there are no
surprises. Talk to a credit union or check out sites set up to
help your search, including FindaBetterBank.com, which
lets you put in details about your banking needs to identify
accounts that might be a good fit -- including showing
potential fees. (See link.reuters.com/seg84s for more
about the rise of credit unions.)
You can also use a checklist (see
link.reuters.com/reg84s) from the Center for Responsible
Lending to help you keep score of how different accounts could
work for or against you as you're shopping for a financial
institution.
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)