(CFPB corrects amount of consumer redress for Wells Fargo to
$10.8 million from $11.1 million)
WASHINGTON Jan 22 U.S. and state regulators
ordered Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase to
collectively pay $35.7 million on Thursday to settle charges
that they participated in an illegal marketing kickback scheme
with a now-defunct title company.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Maryland
Attorney General's Office ordered Wells Fargo to pay a $24
million penalty plus another $10.8 million in redress to
consumers. JP Morgan will pay a $600,000 penalty, plus another
$300,000 in redress, the CFPB said.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)