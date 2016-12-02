Global casino operators on Japan charm offensive
* Annual revenues could top $10 bln from just two casinos - CLSA
WASHINGTON Dec 2 Online credit companies and paperless lenders may seek a federal charter to do their business nationwide under a plan outlined on Friday by a U.S. banking regulator.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the main regulator for federal banks, said it hoped offering a charter for "fintech" companies would spur innovation in the banking sector.
"Technology-based products and services are the future of banking and the economy," OCC director Thomas Curry said in a speech outlining the proposal.
The move might change the regulatory landscape for online lenders such as On Deck, Kabbage Inc. and Quicken Loans.
The OCC will allow fintech companies to operate nationally through a "special purpose charter" that has been used in the past to license credit card companies.
Curry said his agency is open to discussing specific terms of what a charter would entail.
Because they do not accept customer deposits, fintech companies are not subject to many federal banking laws. The businesses often operate under licenses from individual states.
On Friday, Curry said the hand-tailored charters for fintech companies would expect those lenders to reach underserved communities and uphold consumer protections.
Online lenders have encroached on traditional banking services in recent years with lower overhead and less paperwork. Curry said worldwide investment in the fintech industry has grown in the past five years to $24 billion from $1.8 billion. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Bill Trott)
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. trials could be courting a comeback. Customers cried foul when Wells Fargo stifled their lawsuits over fake accounts. Judges also ruled last month that the Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house tribunals were unconstitutional. Now the Supreme Court is considering a revival of the right of workers to sue. Cracking open the courthouse door would breathe new life into American justice.
A small hole on a weld between two segments of a shallow four-inch pipe has been discovered on a pipeline that leaked some 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan last week, provincial officials said on Thursday.