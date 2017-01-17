By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 17 New York's financial services
regulator on Tuesday formally opposed a plan by a federal
banking regulator to offer special-purpose charters that would
let online lenders and other "fintech" companies do business
nationwide.
Maria Vullo, superintendent of New York's Department of
Financial Services, said the charter proposal from the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) was a "highly problematic"
attempt to usurp state laws.
Such a charter would "invite serious risk of regulatory
confusion and uncertainty, stifle small business innovation ...
imperil crucially important state-based consumer protection laws
and increase the risks presented by nonbank entities," Vullo
wrote to the OCC in a letter opposing the plan.
OCC spokesman Bryan Hubbard said the regulator would
consider the comments, but that it had the authority to move
ahead with the plan. It was not immediately clear when the OCC
will begin accepting applications for charters.
The OCC has also received comment letters from the Iowa
Bankers Association, which expressed concerns, and IDT Telecom
Inc, which welcomed the proposed charter. Tuesday was the final
day for comments to be submitted.
Comptroller Thomas Curry last month outlined a proposal that
would let fintech companies that provide banking products and
services get federal charters. He said that would help them
reach underserved communities and uphold consumer protections.
"Fintech" companies use innovative technology to provide
services for everything from banking and insurance to fraud
security.
Vullo, whose office has sought to regulate such firms,
voiced concerns about the OCC plan when it was first announced,
as did other state regulators.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Daniel Wallis)