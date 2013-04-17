WASHINGTON, April 17 Borrowers compensated under
settlements reached between top banks and U.S. regulators
earlier this year were hit with problems when attempting to cash
the checks they received, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
Some early recipients of the payments, the majority of which
fell in the $300 to $600 range, were told their checks were
rejected. The Fed said in a statement that "early problems with
some checks have been corrected," and that all funds are
available for the settlement checks to be cashed.
An independent review of banks' foreclosure files was
ordered by regulators in April 2011 to determine the necessary
compensation for borrowers impacted by foreclosure flaws and
other processing mistakes.
More than 50,000 people have already cashed or deposited
checks related to the agreement reached by federal bank
regulatory agencies and 13 mortgage servicers, the Fed said.
Some 4.2 million borrowers are eligible to receive payments.
"The Board will continue to monitor the payments closely and
encourages borrowers who have concerns or experience
difficulties cashing their checks," the Fed said in a statement.