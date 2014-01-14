NEW YORK Jan 14 In a case with wide
implications for the global banking industry, New York's highest
state court has been asked to decide if banks operating in the
state can be forced to turn over to litigants assets held in
their foreign branches.
At issue are two high-profile cases being heard by the U.S.
2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The cases involve U.S. companies
that are trying to reach assets held overseas by UK-based
Standard Chartered Plc and Bank of China.
In a ruling on Tuesday, a three-judge panel for the 2nd
Circuit in Manhattan delayed a decision on the lawsuits, saying
they raise policy concerns that should be resolved by the New
York Court of Appeals.
"The questions presented by these appeals involve important
issues of New York state law and policy that are likely to recur
and may have important effects on a highly regulated industry,"
the 2nd Circuit court wrote.
At stake is whether companies can evade the enforcement of
judgments by keeping assets in overseas banks. The outcome
could be important to foreign banks with New York branches,
which are subject to New York courts' jurisdiction.
UZAN DISPUTE AT STAKE
In one of the two cases, Motorola Credit Corp, part of
Motorola Solutions, has been trying for over a decade to
recover billions of dollars from Turkey's Uzan family, which ran
the Turkish mobile phone company Telsim.
The Uzans borrowed more than $2 billion from Motorola Credit
between 1998 and 2000 for Telsim, but diverted much of the money
for other uses, according to court documents.
Lawyers for the Uzans and Motorola could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Motorola won a restraining order to freeze the Uzans' assets
held by Standard Chartered at its branch in the United Arab
Emirates, but regulators in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates
intervened, according to court documents.
In May, the U.S. District Court in New York's Southern
District found that New York law precludes Motorola from
restraining the Uzans' assets in Standard Chartered's foreign
branches. That decision was appealed.
In the second case, privately held Tire Engineering and
Distribution of Sarasota, Florida, has been trying to get the
Bank of China to turn over money the tire maker is owed after
winning judgments against China-based competitors.
The bank has refused, saying Chinese banking laws prohibit
it from complying with U.S. court orders to freeze customer bank
accounts.
Tire Engineering in December asked the U.S. District Court
in New York's Southern District to order Bank of China to turn
over the assets, but its case was dismissed in April. Tire
Engineering appealed to the 2nd Circuit.
Lawyers for Tire Engineering and Bank of China could not
immediately be reached for comment.
GLOBAL BANKING GROUPS STEP IN
Global banking organizations have opposed allowing U.S.
courts to reach assets of bank customers in another country.
In a friend-of-the-court brief filed last year in the
Motorola case, the Institute of International Bankers, the
European Banking Federation and the New York Bankers Association
said that compelling banks to turn over assets held at overseas
branches would create "serious problems for international banks
doing business in New York" and hurt the city's position as a
world financial center.
To resolve the issues, the 2nd Circuit on Monday asked the
New York Court of Appeals to decide whether a "separate entity
rule" precludes a U.S. court from ordering banks with a New York
branch to turn over assets held in foreign branches. The
separate entity rule is a long-held doctrine that treats bank
branches as separate for purposes of enforcing judgments.
Under the rule, courts have long held that if a foreign bank
has a branch in New York, U.S. creditors cannot reach assets of
its customers outside the country. However, New York's highest
court "has never unequivocally approved or disapproved of the
separate entity rule," the 2nd Circuit wrote in its ruling.
The cases are Motorola Credit Corp v Standard Chartered
Bank, No. 13-2639; and Tire Engineering & Distribution et al v
Bank of China Limited, No 13-1519, both in U.S. Court of Appeals
for the 2nd Circuit