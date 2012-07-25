* 137 banks used other government program to repay bailout
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, July 25 Hundreds of bailed-out banks
are still struggling to repay taxpayers and will soon find it
even harder to make required dividend payments to the U.S.
Treasury, according to a report on Wednesday by the watchdog
for the government bailout program.
Of the 707 banks that received taxpayer money from the
government's Troubled Asset Relief Program starting in 2008,
also known as TARP, about half have repaid the U.S. Treasury.
However, 137 of those banks used a government-loan program
to repay their taxpayer debts, according to the watchdog's
quarterly report to Congress.
And of the 325 banks still propped up with taxpayer money,
203 have missed dividend or interest payments, with some missing
as many as 13 payments since receiving capital injections at the
height of the financial crisis, said the report.
Adding to their woes, the dividend that the bailed-out banks
are required to pay to Treasury is set to increase to 9 percent
from the current 5 percent as early as 2013.
"Those banks are not able to raise the capital that is
required to get out of TARP," said Christy Romero, the special
inspector general for the bailout program.
"We are very concerned about those banks, and want those
banks to stand on their own feet without government assistance,"
she said.
Treasury has been trying to exit the bailout programs that
have been criticized by Republican lawmakers for excessive
government intervention. And Obama administration officials
repeatedly stress that the bank bailouts, including the one used
to directly inject capital into banks, have earned taxpayers
more than $19 billion.
This week, the Treasury said it would sell preferred stock
and debt in 12 of the bailed-out banks. In June, Treasury
successfully raised some $200 million from the sale of preferred
stock in seven bailed-out banks.
Treasury has been careful in saying that it will exit
programs when the time is right and would not make decisions for
political reasons.
"We're continuing to balance exiting our investments as soon
as practicable and maximizing value for taxpayers," said
Treasury spokesman Matt Anderson.
But Romero said it appears Treasury wants to exit their
investments as soon as possible.
"If they want to do a swift government exit, (Treasury) has
to ensure that financial stability continues otherwise the
purpose of TARP is not met," Romero said, adding that she has
not seen the analysis from Treasury that she thinks is necessary
to make decisions on whether to exit a TARP bank.
According to the inspector general's report, taxpayers have
now lost $5.5 billion on its investment in insurer American
International Group. The government's remaining
investment in the company is $30 billion, down from the initial
$180 billion.
(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)