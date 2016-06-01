WASHINGTON, June 1 Net income at U.S. banks
declined 2.0 percent in the first quarter of 2016 from a year
earlier, the first year-on-year drop since 2014, almost
exclusively due to souring energy loans at large institutions,
the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on
Wednesday.
"Low energy prices have led to a sharp increase in
non-current loans to oil and gas producers," said FDIC Chairman
Martin Gruenberg at a media briefing. "The full impact of low
energy prices on the banking industry remains to be seen
particularly for consumer and business loans in energy-producing
regions of the country."
