By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, June 1 Souring loans to energy
companies drove down the net income of U.S. banks for the first
time in two years in the first quarter, with a 2 percent
decrease from a year earlier to $39.1 billion, the head of the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Wednesday.
"Low energy prices have led to a sharp increase in
non-current loans to oil and gas producers," said FDIC Chairman
Martin Gruenberg at a media briefing on the banking industry's
first-quarter performance.
"The full impact of low energy prices on the banking
industry remains to be seen particularly for consumer and
business loans in energy-producing regions of the country," he
also said, adding that the regulator will monitor the current
banking environment closely.
Oil prices were over $100 a barrel in the summer of 2014,
but a sharp fall during the last two years squeezed energy
companies, making it harder to repay loans made during boom
times. Prices have recovered somewhat since hitting a 12-year
low in December, and crude finished May just under $50 a barrel
after four straight months of gains.
The FDIC found that during the first quarter the total
amount of loans and leases that were 90 days or more past due,
labeled "non-current," rose for the first time in six years. The
past-due amount for just commercial and industrial borrowers,
almost all in the energy sector, shot up 65.1 percent to $9.3
billion.
Meanwhile, banks set aside more money for bad energy debts,
with loan-loss provisions 50 percent higher than the first
quarter of 2015.
Energy loans are concentrated at big banks, and community
banks with fewer ties to the sector performed well in the
quarter. Still, Gruenberg said effects of oil's slide could
trickle out to community banks, especially in regions that
benefited most from the boom.
Altogether, Gruenberg said the picture of U.S. banks was
"mixed" in the quarter, largely due to community banks'
strength. Revenue rose from a year earlier, loan balances grew
at the fastest 12-month rate since 2008, and the share of
unprofitable banks fell to an 18-year low.
"While most institutions saw an increase in earnings, banks
continue to experience the lingering effects of the slowdown in
the oil and gas sector and weaker-than-expected economic
growth," said James Chessen, the chief economist at the American
Bankers Association, the industry's leading trade group. "Banks'
exposure to the oil and gas industry is small and won't restrain
them from continuing to meet the credit needs of businesses and
individuals."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)