By Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON, June 1 Souring loans to energy companies drove down the net income of U.S. banks for the first time in two years in the first quarter, with a 2 percent decrease from a year earlier to $39.1 billion, the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Wednesday.

"Low energy prices have led to a sharp increase in non-current loans to oil and gas producers," said FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg at a media briefing on the banking industry's first-quarter performance.

"The full impact of low energy prices on the banking industry remains to be seen particularly for consumer and business loans in energy-producing regions of the country," he also said, adding that the regulator will monitor the current banking environment closely.

Oil prices were over $100 a barrel in the summer of 2014, but a sharp fall during the last two years squeezed energy companies, making it harder to repay loans made during boom times. Prices have recovered somewhat since hitting a 12-year low in December, and crude finished May just under $50 a barrel after four straight months of gains.

The FDIC found that during the first quarter the total amount of loans and leases that were 90 days or more past due, labeled "non-current," rose for the first time in six years. The past-due amount for just commercial and industrial borrowers, almost all in the energy sector, shot up 65.1 percent to $9.3 billion.

Meanwhile, banks set aside more money for bad energy debts, with loan-loss provisions 50 percent higher than the first quarter of 2015.

Energy loans are concentrated at big banks, and community banks with fewer ties to the sector performed well in the quarter. Still, Gruenberg said effects of oil's slide could trickle out to community banks, especially in regions that benefited most from the boom.

Altogether, Gruenberg said the picture of U.S. banks was "mixed" in the quarter, largely due to community banks' strength. Revenue rose from a year earlier, loan balances grew at the fastest 12-month rate since 2008, and the share of unprofitable banks fell to an 18-year low.

"While most institutions saw an increase in earnings, banks continue to experience the lingering effects of the slowdown in the oil and gas sector and weaker-than-expected economic growth," said James Chessen, the chief economist at the American Bankers Association, the industry's leading trade group. "Banks' exposure to the oil and gas industry is small and won't restrain them from continuing to meet the credit needs of businesses and individuals." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)