BRIEF-Shire submits IND application for gene therapy candidate SHP654
* Shire submits investigational new drug application to FDA for gene therapy candidate SHP654 for treatment of Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. bank regulators on Wednesday posted plans submitted by eight of the nation’s largest banks for how they could be dissolved in a crisis and gave American International Group, Inc and Prudential Financial an extra year to submit their plans.
Banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are required to regularly provide regulators with “living wills” for how they could be taken apart should they face collapse.
The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation posted public portions of those documents online after receiving them on July 1.
The Fed and the FDIC also gave insurers AIG and Prudential Financial until the end of next year to submit their living wills from an original deadline of the end of 2017. The extension was given to enable the companies to incorporate any guidance regulators may provide on their plans. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Dan Grebler)
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017