BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Monday criticized plans by three foreign banks to go through ordinary bankruptcy in times of crisis.
Plans submitted by BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC showed shortcomings that needed to be addressed when the banks submitted their so-called living wills for 2015, the two bank regulators said.
The agencies said they expected to take regulatory action if there was no improvement. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.