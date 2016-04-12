WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S regulators are
preparing to notify some of country's largest banks, including
JPMorgan Chase & Co, that they have submitted flawed
"living wills," the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
A "living will" refers to a bank's plan for how it would
wind down operations during a crisis without the help of public
money.
At least half of the eight U.S. banks labeled "systemically
important," meaning they could significantly damage the
financial system if they encountered distress, are expected to
receive "harsh verdicts" on their plans for how they would
handle a potential bankruptcy without a federal bailout, the
Journal reported.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Rigby)