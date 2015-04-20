NEW YORK, April 19 Morgan Stanley is in
discussions to pay $500 million to settle an investigation by
New York's attorney general into whether the Wall Street bank
misled investors in taking mortgage bonds that lost value during
the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday on
its online edition, citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
would likely include some cash from Morgan Stanley as well as
consumer relief, the report said.
An agreement between the New York-based financial
institution and Schneiderman's office isn't imminent, however,
and the terms under discussion have changed, the report said.
Aid to struggling homeowners will account for more than half of
the total value of the settlement, but the form of the consumer
relief isn't clear, according to sources.
Also not clear, the report said is whether Morgan Stanley
will need to boost its legal reserves to account for a likely
settlement with Schneiderman's office.
Earlier, Schneiderman's office had alleged that Morgan
Stanley misrepresented and omitted key details on the health of
the loans that underpinned the securities it sold. The firm has
said it didn't agree with the allegations. But in March, Reuters
reported that Morgan Stanley was in settlement talks.
Morgan Stanley officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Eric Walsh)