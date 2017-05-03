WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. government said on
Wednesday it planned to appoint a banking regulation lawyer as
interim boss of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
(OCC) when the current Comptroller Thomas Curry leaves on May 5.
Keith Noreika, a banking regulation lawyer at Simpson
Thacher, will be First Deputy Comptroller at the OCC,
effectively the No 2 spot at the regulator, which writes money
laundering rules, bank charters and is one of several regulators
that monitor the health of Wall Street.
"Keith Noreika has deep experience in helping banks operate
in a safe and sound manner, provide fair access to financial
services, and provide credit needed for business expansion and
job growth,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a
statement.
“I am confident that he will capably lead the OCC in
carrying out its important mission.”
Curry was appointed by the Obama administration for a
five-year term that expired last month. He has been serving
under an extension since that time.
