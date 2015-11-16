(Adds detail on compensation rules, Dodd-Frank rulemaking)
NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. regulators are hoping to
finalize rules for banker bonuses in the "near term," said Molly
Scherf, deputy controller for large banks at the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency.
The rules are expected, among other things, to dictate when
banks can take prior years' bonuses back from bankers, for
example if the employee engaged in fraud.
Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, regulators
such as the OCC must craft rules to ensure that banks' pay
packages do not encourage reckless risk taking.
According to Davis Polk, as of Sept. 30, rulemakers had
finalized 64 percent of required regulations under Dodd-Frank,
and had proposed language for another 15 percent more. For about
another 21 percent, rules had not been proposed.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New Yor; Writing by Dan Wilchins;
Editing by G Crosse and Sandra Maler)