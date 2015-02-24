(Adds Standard Bank spokesman declining to comment)
Feb 24 The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating at
least 10 major banks for possible rigging of precious-metals
markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close
to the inquiries.
DoJ prosecutors are scrutinizing the price-setting process
for gold, silver, platinum and palladium in London, while the
CFTC has opened a civil investigation, the newspaper said.
The banks are HSBC Holdings Plc, Bank of Nova
Scotia, Barclays Plc, Credit Suisse Group AG
, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Societe Generale,
Standard Bank Group Ltd and UBS Group AG, the
Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1FmfjWG)
Standard Bank spokesman Erik Larsen declined to comment on
the report. The other banks, the DoJ and CFTC did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The CFTC issued a subpoena to HSBC Bank USA in January
seeking documents related to the bank's precious metals trading
operations, HSBC said on Monday.
The DoJ also issued a request to HSBC Holdings in November
seeking documents related to a criminal antitrust investigation
it is conducting in relation to precious metals, HSBC said.
Precious metal benchmarks have come under increased
regulatory scrutiny since a scandal broke in 2012 over
manipulation of Libor interest rates.
HSBC was one of several banks named in lawsuits filed in
U.S. courts last year alleging a conspiracy to manipulate gold,
silver, platinum and palladium prices, as well as precious
metals derivatives, during the daily precious metals fixes.
The century-old gold fix is a standard price for the metal
that banks set twice a day over the phone. Some gold traders
claim they were harmed by a scheme to manipulate the fix.
The banks operating the precious metals benchmarks, known as
the fixes, said last year they would no longer administer that
process.
An electronic daily silver price benchmark is now
administered by Thomson Reuters and CME Group, while the London
Metal Exchange provides twice-daily benchmark platinum and
palladium prices.
ICE Benchmark Administration will run an electronic gold
price benchmark from March 20 to replace the London gold fix.
Switzerland's financial watchdog said in November it had
found a "clear attempt" to manipulate precious metals price
benchmarks.
An investigation by German regulator Bafin found no signs of
attempted benchmark price manipulation in precious metals,
newspaper Handelsblatt reported last month.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi and Ted Kerr)