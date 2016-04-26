WASHINGTON, April 26 The top U.S. banking
regulator on Tuesday released its proposal for establishing a
Net Stable Funding Ratio, a final piece in the puzzle to
strengthen banks' liquidity and discourage market-disrupting
volatility.
The ratio is intended to ensure liquidity over a one-year
horizon, compared to the liquidity coverage ratio of 2014 that
required banks to hold high-quality assets that could be readily
converted into cash within 30 days. The proposal is in line with
the international Basel III NSFR standard set in 2015, according
to the FDIC.
The NSFR would apply to banks with $250 billion or more in
total consolidated assets or $10 billion or more in foreign
exposure. The Federal Reserve Board will release a modified
version for bank holding companies with at least $50 billion in
assets, the FDIC said.
The "required stable funding amount," the denominator in the
ratio and what will likely generate the most debate among banks
and regulators, will rely on a set of standardized weightings
including the carrying values of a bank's assets, the undrawn
amounts of its commitments, and its derivatives exposure .
The FDIC also said it would measure the liquidity of banks'
assets by credit quality, tenor, counterparty, market
characteristics, encumbrance.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)