By Pete Schroeder and Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON May 24 The Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), which brings together all U.S.
financial watchdogs, used to be the scourge of Wall Street but
under Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin it can serve to ease its
regulatory burdens.
President Donald Trump has pledged to roll back legislation
he believes stymies economic growth, but opposition in the U.S.
Senate makes it hard for Mnuchin to tear up existing rules.
However, he can make it easier for banks to trade, invest
and return capital to shareholders by changing how the laws are
interpreted and enforced. Created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform
to better identify emerging threats to the financial system, the
council offers Mnuchin as its chairman a forum to hammer out a
consensus about how rules are applied.
"FSOC's ability to prod regulators to do something they
aren't otherwise doing can be incredibly powerful," said Dennis
Kelleher, president and CEO of the Wall Street reform group
Better Markets.
Using FSOC as a vehicle to promote deregulation is a
volte-face for the council, which under President Barack Obama
was a byword for tough financial oversight.
Mnuchin has already used a recent gathering of the council
to kickstart an examination of the Volcker rule, which prevents
banks from making speculative bets with their own capital.
"He has that forum, and it's clear that he's starting to use
it," said Ian Katz, financial policy analyst at research firm
Capital Alpha.
Mnuchin has said he supports the Volcker rule in principle,
but would seek its clarification.
That in itself can serve to lighten the regulatory burden by
reworking the definition of “proprietary trading,” or holding
banks to a less rigorous standard in terms of proving compliance
with it. The five agencies in charge of implementing the rule
are all represented on FSOC, providing Mnuchin with a forum to
hammer out a common interpretation.
Wall Street has criticized the rule as unworkable, arguing
it was impossible for banks to determine when a trade is purely
for profit as opposed to creating market liquidity.
A spokeswoman for Treasury declined to comment but pointed
to Mnuchin's interview with the Financial Times last month in
which he said: “I intend to use FSOC as a very important tool as
part of the administration’s policies.”
COMMON INTERPRETATIONS
Mnuchin can also have the Council take another look at rules
requiring banks to retain some risk when they securitize loans
or get bank regulators to revisit existing capital rules that
the industry has long insisted are too restrictive, banking
lobbyists say.
The significance of FSOC’s focus will grow once Trump has
appointed new heads of the individual agencies. His picks are
already in place at the helm of the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,
and he is expected to name new bosses for other key bank
regulators later this year.
Mnuchin cannot force regulators to change or rewrite rules,
but will have ways of cajoling potential dissenters.
For example, all FSOC members are required to sign off on an
annual report identifying potential problems facing the
financial system. Those who refuse to do it are required to
publicly explain their position and so far no one has dissented.
Another, more acute power available to Mnuchin is frequently
called "naming and shaming." The Dodd-Frank law gives the FSOC
the power to identify a specific threat to the financial system,
and direct the primary regulator on that issue to address it.
That regulator then must either enact the FSOC-recommended
course of action within 90 days, or explain in writing why it
did not. The mechanism, designed to eliminate any blind spots in
financial oversight, has only been used once before, to spur the
SEC to complete its long-stalled work on money market fund rules
in 2013.
In the context of easing rather than tightening regulation,
such a strategy could be applied, for example, to rules that can
affect market liquidity, which in turn could be deemed a risk.
Past FSOC participants warn that such heavy-handed tactics
would only be used sparingly.
"It’s going to be used judiciously. No one really wants to
call out another agency," said Nellie Liang, who headed the
Federal Reserve's Division of Financial Stability until her
retirement in 2016.
