By Peter Rudegeair
NEW YORK Oct 23 Officials from the Federal
Reserve plan to meet with chief executives from 12 U.S. regional
banks next Friday to discuss ways to reduce regulatory burdens
for banks that avoid riskier activities, a Fed spokeswoman said
on Thursday.
The meeting is the latest effort by regulators to determine
whether rules that were put in place after the financial crisis
are burdening banks without making the system safer.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, who oversees bank regulation,
invited CEOs from a group of banks with between roughly $50
billion and $150 billion of assets, the spokeswoman said.
Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulatory reform law, banks that
have more than $50 billion of assets must show how they would
fare in stressful situations before they can increase dividends
or buy back more shares. Completing these "stress tests" can be
expensive and time-consuming for banks.
Regional bankers have argued that they should not be
regulated in the same way as the largest U.S. banks since they
make most of their money from lending, where losses can be slow
to appear, as opposed to trading, where big gains and losses can
happen quickly.
In recent speeches and congressional testimony, Tarullo has
suggested that he may have sympathy for that argument when it
comes to stress tests.
"Given the intensity and the complexity of the work around
the really good stress testing which we believe is necessary for
the largest firms, we haven't felt that the additional safety
and soundness benefits of that really are substantial enough to
warrant the kinds of expenditures at banks of $50 (billion), but
well below the largest systemically important institutions have
to expend," Tarullo told Congress in September.
It was not immediately clear which banks had been invited
and which would attend next week's meeting. There are 20 U.S.
banks with assets ranging from $50 billion to $150 billion,
including Zions Bancorporation at the low end and Ally
Financial Inc at the high end.
While the Fed reconsiders some rules, some members of
Congress are also looking at changing them. Rep.
Blaine Luetkemeyer, a Republican from Missouri, has attracted 77
co-sponsors to a bill he introduced in February that scraps the
$50 billion asset threshold.
Even as Tarullo takes steps toward easing regulation on some
smaller regional banks, he has recently reiterated his concerns
about bigger banks in the wake of recent large fines and legal
settlements.
"Many large financial firms... have not taken steps
sufficient to ensure that the activities of their employees
remain within the law," Tarullo said.
