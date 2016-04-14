April 14 Troubles in the U.S. oil industry
amplified profit pressures on Wells Fargo & Co and Bank
of America Corp on Thursday as rising bad loans added to
a tough climate for trading bonds and currencies, along with
persistently low interest rates.
Wells Fargo and Bank of America, two of the biggest lenders
to the U.S. oil and gas sector, each set aside hundreds of
millions of dollars in additional provisions to cover souring
loans to energy companies.
While the price of oil has risen off decade-lows hit in
January, it is still trading around $40 a barrel, well below the
$100 plus levels seen in 2014 and spelling trouble for many
exploration and production firms.
Energy XXI Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection on
Thursday, joining dozens of other energy companies that have
done the same in recent months. Many more are expected to
follow.
"Our oil and gas portfolio will continue to be impacted by
the volatility and stress in the industry and it will take time
to move through this part of the cycle," said Wells Fargo Chief
Financial Officer John Shrewsberry.
JP Morgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday it could
boost its provisions to cover soured energy loans by another
$500 million this year, on top of the $529 million taken in the
first quarter.
Wells Fargo said it had changed its consumer-loan standards
in areas reliant on the energy industry, such as Houston and
parts of Alaska, after delinquencies started to increase.
But overall, energy was the one dark spot where credit
quality was declining instead of improving in otherwise solid
portfolios of loans to individuals and companies, executives
said.
"Outside the energy sector, credit quality is strong," Bank
of America Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said during a
conference call with analysts.
Losses on energy loans, which account for a small percentage
of big banks' overall portfolios in the United States, would not
be as big an issue if their businesses were humming along more
profitably. Although consumer and corporate balance sheets are
in good shape, the amount of money banks can earn by lending is
limited by interest rates that have remained stubbornly low for
years.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has kept rates low since the
2007-2009 financial crisis to re-energize the economy. In
December, the Fed raised its rate target slightly but officials
have been cautious about hiking it further, fearing the economy
was not yet strong enough.
GOOD ENOUGH
Outside of lending, capital markets businesses have been
hampered by factors ranging from higher capital requirements to
weak volumes and unexpected volatility, particularly in bond
markets. JPMorgan's bond trading revenue fell 13.4 percent in
the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier,
while Bank of America's fell 17.5 percent.
Banks have been searching high and low for opportunities to
increase revenue, in the meantime cutting costs to keep profits
as buoyant as possible.
JPMorgan is in the process of cutting $4.8 billion from its
expenses, even as it hires technology staff to remain
competitive, executives said on Wednesday, when the largest U.S.
bank by assets reported results.
As part of its efficiency program, Bank of America has been
getting rid of managers and trying to cut down on red tape, said
Donofrio, the CFO. Bank of America Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan said earnings were "good" across all business segments
except the one hit by energy loans, largely because of cost
cuts.
Overall, Bank of America's quarterly profits fell 18
percent, while JPMorgan's earnings fell 7 percent, as did Wells
Fargo's.
Citigroup Inc reports results on Friday, followed by
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc next
week.
The results so far have been strong enough to send bank
stocks higher, and to satisfy Wall Street analysts, who reduced
estimates so much in the weeks leading up to bank earnings that
the subdued results beat those figures.
Wells Fargo's shares added 0.3 percent on Thursday,
following a 2.8 percent rise on Wednesday, when JP Morgan's
better-than-expected results lifted the sector. Bank of America
gained 3.0 percent in midday trading.
Barclays bank analysts titled their report reviewing
JPMorgan earnings, "Good Enough Sparks a Rally."
