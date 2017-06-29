By Olivia Oran
| NEW YORK, June 29
NEW YORK, June 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
starting to unwind a multi-trillion-dollar program that has
propped up bond markets for nearly a decade. But ask bond
traders what the impact will be, or how they are strategizing
around the so-called "taper," and get little more than a yawn.
In interviews, trading executives at Wall Street banks said
they are not expecting much to happen just because the Fed is
finally whittling down its balance sheet. Investors largely
expected the move, and want to see other policy changes from
Washington and from central banks abroad before shifting their
portfolios, they said.
"Because the Fed has been talking about the taper for four
years, people have heard enough about it," Chris Leonard, head
of U.S. rates trading at Barclays PLC, told Reuters.
"They feel like they're prepared."
On June 14, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for
the third time since December, and said it would start reducing
its $4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds, mortgage-backed
securities and federal agency debt that it had purchased to
support markets and the broader economy.
This week, central bankers in Europe indicated that they may
start tightening monetary policy as well, offering a quick shot
in the arm for bond markets.
But the process is expected to take a long time, trading
executives said. The majority of assets the Fed plans to wind
down are not scheduled to mature for at least five years. Europe
has only begun to talk about hiking rates and being less
accommodative.
Instead of cheering the moves, trading executives pointed to
signs that the bond market does not much care about the Fed's
balance sheet shrinkage, and noted that upticks in bond yields
like those following comments from central bankers in England
and Europe this week have not lasted long in recent years.
Volatility remains near historic lows, as do 10-year
Treasury bond yields. And the difference between short-term and
long-term interest rates has narrowed, suggesting there are
concerns about the long-term health of the economy.
All of this bodes poorly for second-quarter profits at big
Wall Street banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup
Inc, Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Morgan Stanley, whose bond trading businesses
have been suffering for years due to a combination of low rates,
weak trading activity and new regulations.
At recent industry conferences, senior bank executives have
told analysts and investors to expect declines of 10 to 15
percent in trading revenue when they report second-quarter
results next month, due in large part to weak bond market
activity. Stock analysts have been issuing gloomier forecasts
for similar reasons.
"Going into the slower part of the year, we still see some
value, but the group has its work cut out for it to justify '18
estimates," Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr wrote about the
Wall Street banks he covers in a Wednesday report cutting profit
forecasts.
The latest troubles come on top of a 51 percent decline in
annual bond trading revenue across Wall Street since 2009,
according to research firm Coalition.
For conditions to change, investors need to see more
evidence that the U.S. economy is poised for meaningful growth
and that other global economies are truly on a stronger footing,
trading executives said.
One head of U.S. Treasury trading said his clients were more
disappointed that the White House and Congress had not been able
to make progress on tax reform or infrastructure spending than
they were encouraged by the Fed's widely expected decision.
In the meantime, there is skepticism that economic
conditions will improve as much and as quickly as central banks
have been indicating, said the executive, who was not authorized
to speak publicly.
"The market was betting on (growth) heavily going into 2017
and in the meantime oil has declined and inflation has
declined," he said. "It's almost as of the market wants to see
it before it prices it in."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Additional reporting by Dan Freed;
Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)