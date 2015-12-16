WASHINGTON Dec 16 The risks to U.S. banks associated with underwriting loans are increasing and threats to their cybersecurity are on the rise, said the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in a semi-annual analysis of risk to banks released on Wednesday.

With interest rates low, banks have relaxed their standards for lending and lower quality loans pose dangers to their overall health, the report found. At the same time, they are having to reach for yield on their assets. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates later on Wednesday, but increases will likely be in gradual steps of small amounts.

The report also found the financial performance of national banks and federal savings associations strengthened in the first six months of 2015 compared with the first six months of 2014, with net income rising 7 percent on higher operating income and lower expenses.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)