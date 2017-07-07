WASHINGTON, July 7 U.S. banks face a variety of
risks, and many of those may lay beyond their control, according
to a review released by banking's top federal regulator on
Friday that found the sector's financial performance remains
strong.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency found
that risks to banks lurk in competition from nonfinancial
lenders, their reliance on third-party service providers for
cyber security and regulatory compliance, and in the rapid
evolution of money laundering and terrorism financing methods.
The agency also found that U.S. banks' revenue increased 3.6
percent in 2016 from 2015, mostly due to their net interest
income - the difference between interest earned on assets and
paid on liabilities - which had the largest gain since 2010.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)