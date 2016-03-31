By Lauren Tara LaCapra
| NEW YORK, March 31
NEW YORK, March 31 A federal judge's ruling that
MetLife Inc is not important enough to warrant special
regulatory scrutiny has opened the door for other non-bank
financial firms to try and unshackle themselves from the
designation of "too big to fail."
Those that stand to benefit from Wednesday's decision
include insurers Prudential Financial Inc and American
International Group Inc, as well as General Electric
Co's GE Capital and asset managers like BlackRock Inc
, Fidelity Investments and The Vanguard Group Inc.
Metlife, Prudential, AIG and GE Capital are the only four
non-banks that have been deemed systemically important financial
institutions, or SIFIs, by the Financial Stability Oversight
Council. BlackRock, Fidelity and Vanguard have not been assigned
systemic importance, but analysts and regulatory experts say
they are large enough to merit consideration.
It is difficult to assess whether any of these firms can
avoid a "too big to fail" classification forever because the
criteria are fluid and SIFI assessments start fresh every year.
As such, even MetLife's victory may be short-lived.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, known as FSOC, is
comprised of members from 15 regulatory bodies, 10 of which have
a vote on matters including SIFI designations. The council was
created as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law. Its
SIFI designations are meant to add an extra layer of oversight
on firms that could cause a system-wide financial crisis if they
get into trouble, because of how large and interconnected they
are.
FSOC has been plagued by criticism about opaqueness nearly
since its birth, even as it has taken steps to address
complaints.
In 2014 the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a
nonpartisan watchdog, criticized FSOC's "lack of full
transparency," saying FSOC did not always disclose public
documents or explain the rationale for SIFI designations.
Republican lawmakers have also lashed out at FSOC for not
sharing enough information.
The council has taken corrective measures, both in its
public disclosures and in the way it interacts with companies.
At an event last year, GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin
called GE Capital's designation as a systemically important
institution "very clear" and "very understandable."
In a statement on Thursday, a spokesman for the Treasury
Department, which chairs FSOC, said the council also has a
"clear process" for removing SIFI designations. It includes
discussions between FSOC staff and company officials, as well as
independent analysis of changes within companies or across
markets, he said.
Overall, the council aims to determine whether "a firm's
distress could destabilize the financial system," he said.
Size is certainly one factor in determining which firms are
"too big to fail," but it is not the only one, regulatory
experts say. For instance, AIG's near failure in 2008 created a
system-wide panic not because it was large, but because of its
connections to dozens of other firms through derivatives trades.
But while complexity and interconnectivity may be even more
important than size, defining precisely what those words mean is
not an easy task. One big question posed by analysts and
regulatory experts is whether FSOC would consider mutual fund
firms systemically risky because investors could rush to redeem
their shares at the same time.
ENDLESS LITIGATION?
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer's opinion in the
MetLife case is currently sealed. But in her order, she pointed
to arguments that FSOC's assessment of MetLife was flawed, that
some of its assumptions were "arbitrary and capricious" and that
it did not give enough consideration to how the SIFI designation
would affect MetLife financially.
It is not clear whether FSOC will appeal the decision, but
regardless of how the litigation proceeds MetLife may not be out
of the woods.
FSOC makes its determinations on an annual basis, and can
simply designate MetLife as a SIFI again in its next iteration.
That could set up a scenario where MetLife and the council are
in an endless legal battle - which is partly why other firms
declined to pursue litigation the way MetLife did.
AIG's chief executive said in a television interview on
Thursday that the insurer is considering whether to dispute its
designation in light of the MetLife ruling.
Coincidentally, GE Capital asked FSOC on Thursday to
de-designate it because it had taken steps to shrink and
simplify. The company has been planning to do this for some
time, after exiting businesses, selling assets and shrinking its
balance sheet by more than half to get out from under the SIFI
designation.
BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity representatives declined to
comment on the MetLife decision.
Some analysts said GE's strategy was a wiser one than
MetLife's, because rather than fighting a powerful group of
regulators in court, it adapted to become "not-too-big-to-fail"
in response to FSOC's analysis of its business model.
"GE Capital no longer poses a major threat to U.S. financial
stability," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray, "and we
believe the federal review is almost a formality at this point."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch in
Washington, Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in
New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)